Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Marcus

Meet Today’s Wet Nose Wednesday Pup: Marcus

Friends Of The Animal Shelter – FOTAS Aiken

Get To Know Me:

With his expressive face and cute ears, 3-year-old, 47-pound Marcus is pretty irresistible. He is a stray who is adjusting well to his new surroundings at the shelter. He is available to a loving home for $35.

All adoptable pets at the Aiken County Animal Shelter are vaccinated, microchipped & fixed.

The Aiken County Animal Shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The shelter is closed on Sunday.

If you’d like to meet him, you can email [email protected].

