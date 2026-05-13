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Dua Lipa Introduces International Booker Prize Anniversary, Speaks on Translated Fiction

Dua Lipa spoke at the 10th anniversary of the International Booker Prize in London on May 8th. The singer shared thoughts about books and translated fiction in front of writers, translators,…

Briana Kelley
Dua Lipa speaks onstage during Dua Lipa's "Service95 Book Club" with Mark Ronson at The Chelsea Hotel on December 09, 2025 in New York City.
Arturo Holmes via Getty Images

Dua Lipa spoke at the 10th anniversary of the International Booker Prize in London on May 8th. The singer shared thoughts about books and translated fiction in front of writers, translators, judges, and readers at the event.

"Last night I did the introduction speech at the 10th anniversary of the International Booker Prize," she wrote on Instagram. "An honour to speak about books and translated fiction, something I hold very dear to my heart in front [sic] of writers, translators, judges and book lovers."

She wore a white halter dress. The dress had pleated semi-sheer material covered in gold polka dots with a bubble skirt hem. A diamond snake cuff bracelet completed the look, and her long dark hair hung straight with a center part.

She is the founder of the Service95 Book Club. Last month, she was made curator of the Southbank Centre's 2026 London Literature Festival, which means she'll be putting on a series of events with her Service95 Book Club.

The International Booker Prize honors the English translation of novels from around the world. This event marked the award's 10th anniversary.

She spoke at the Booker Prize ceremony in 2022 as well. "Reading is a passion that has taken many forms for me," she said at the time. "Like countless other London school children, my early obsessions included Roald Dahl and Malorie Blackman, both of whom gave me little pearls of wisdom that still guide me today."

She added, "Today, touring commitments take me all over the globe, and life is often hectic. Sometimes, just to survive, I need to adopt a tough exterior. And at these times, it is books that soften me."

Dua Lipa
Briana KelleyWriter
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