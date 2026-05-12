Kittle Shares Details on Swift’s Surprise Performance at Tight End University Concert

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle spilled fresh details on Taylor Swift's unexpected appearance at last year's Tight Ends & Friends concert in Nashville. Swift stepped onstage with Kane Brown to belt out "Shake It Off" at Brooklyn Bowl.

Kittle discussed the moment during Offseason, a docuseries tracking NFL stars' personal lives. The 32-year-old recounted what happened.

"We threw a concert, in Nashville, rented out the Brooklyn Bowl. We had, like, eight country musicians, surprise appearances by Luke Combs and Taylor Swift," said Kittle on the show.

The 49ers star claimed he's never witnessed 1,000 people shriek louder than they did for "Shake It Off." Every performance was "pretty awesome," Kittle said.

Someone who attended told PEOPLE that the crowd went wild when Swift hit the stage. She thanked the band and hugged each member after finishing her set.

Kittle has grown close with Swift, 36, through his Tight End University co-founder, Travis Kelce, who is also 36. The athlete joked about how the singer wound up performing during a March 17 appearance on the Bussin' with the Boys podcast.

"Last year, when Travis told me Taylor was coming to Tight End University, I was like, 'That's sick. If she wants to go to anything, here are the events that we have planned,' and she showed up to everything," said Kittle on the show.

He added that his mom and his wife Claire's mom jokingly "bullied" Swift into singing. The only reason she grabbed the mic was that the two moms pushed her to do it, Kittle explained.

"No one bullies Taylor Swift," Kittle said. "I'm kidding."

Tight End University was founded by Kittle, Kelce, and Greg Olsen. The sixth annual camp will kick off on June 23 and wrap up on June 26.