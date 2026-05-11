Miley Cyrus Will Receive Hollywood Walk of Fame Star on May 22

Miley Cyrus gets her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 22 at 11:30 a.m. PT. The ceremony happens at 7011 Hollywood Blvd, and fans can watch it stream live on WalkofFame.com.

Actress Anya Taylor-Joy will speak at the ceremony along with fashion designer Donatella Versace, and Ellen K is scheduled to host.

Announced on May 7th, this star becomes the 2,845th given by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce

"Miley deserves her flowers as she has made a lasting impact on the entertainment industry," said Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez in a statement. "Generations of young girls have grown up watching her evolve, finding inspiration in her journey and fearless creativity."

The singer has scored two No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100. "Wrecking Ball" and "Flowers" topped the charts. She won two GRAMMYs for "Flowers" — record of the year and best pop solo performance. A third GRAMMY came when she appeared on Beyoncé's "II MOST WANTED," winning best country duo/group performance.

Four No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 bear her name: Hannah Montana 2/Meet Miley Cyrus, Breakout, Hannah Montana: The Movie, and Bangerz.

She got a Golden Globe nomination for best original song after co-writing "I Thought I Lost You" from Bolt. Her turn as Ashley O in Black Mirror proved she could tackle different kinds of work.

Disney named her their youngest-ever Disney Legend in August 2024 at the D23 Expo. She starred in the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special in March and dropped a new song called "Younger You" for it.

RuPaul's Drag Race gave her the Giving Us Lifetime Achievement Award in April. December brought her third Golden Globe nomination for best original song — "Dream as One" from the movie Avatar: Fire and Ash.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 soundtrack dropped May 1, featuring her song "Walk of Fame." She got engaged to longtime boyfriend Maxx Morando.