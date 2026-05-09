This Day in Top 40 History: May 9

Taylor Swift, Juice WRLD, Gwen Stefani, and Sam Smith are some artists who made May 9 a notable day in Top 40 music history. It has hosted groundbreaking hits, memorable performances, chart-topping songs, and concert tours by hot acts.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Top-charting hits and standout achievements in the Top 40 scene on May 9 include:

2006: The Red Hot Chili Peppers dropped their ninth studio effort, Stadium Arcadium. This album's stint at the summit of the Billboard 200 lasted two weeks. Additionally, it delivered several successful singles, including “Dani California” and “Snow (Hey Oh),” both of which reached the Top 30 on Billboard's Hot 100.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers dropped their ninth studio effort, Stadium Arcadium. This album's stint at the summit of the Billboard 200 lasted two weeks. Additionally, it delivered several successful singles, including “Dani California” and “Snow (Hey Oh),” both of which reached the Top 30 on Billboard's Hot 100. 2006: Snow Patrol issued Eyes Open, their fourth studio LP, in the U.S. This project, which cracked the Top 10 on the Billboard 200, delivered the band's biggest hit, “Chasing Cars.” The track reached No. 5 and No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 and Adult Contemporary Chart, respectively.

Snow Patrol issued Eyes Open, their fourth studio LP, in the U.S. This project, which cracked the Top 10 on the Billboard 200, delivered the band's biggest hit, “Chasing Cars.” The track reached No. 5 and No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 and Adult Contemporary Chart, respectively. 2019: Rapper-singer Juice WRLD performed at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre in St. Augustine, Florida. The concert was considered a pivotal event in his career and a highlight of his Death Race for Love Tour. The breakout, chart-topping artist was accompanied by guest stars Ski Mask The Slump God and Lyrical Lemonade.

Rapper-singer Juice WRLD performed at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre in St. Augustine, Florida. The concert was considered a pivotal event in his career and a highlight of his Death Race for Love Tour. The breakout, chart-topping artist was accompanied by guest stars Ski Mask The Slump God and Lyrical Lemonade. 2020: On May 9, "The Scotts" by Travis Scott and Kid Cudi debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" and Drake's "Toosie Slide" dropped to No. 2 and 3, respectively. Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé's "Savage" jumped from No. 14 to No. 4, and Harry Styles' "Adore You" dropped three spots to No. 10 in its 21st week on the chart.

Cultural Milestones

These artists had a major influence with a lasting impact on the Top 40 music scene on May 9:

1949: Billy Joel was born in the Bronx, New York. He has scored over 15 Top 40 albums in the U.S., including No. 1 records Glass Houses and River of Dreams. Joel's other accomplishments as a musician include earning five GRAMMYs and selling more than 100 million records worldwide.

Billy Joel was born in the Bronx, New York. He has scored over 15 Top 40 albums in the U.S., including No. 1 records Glass Houses and River of Dreams. Joel's other accomplishments as a musician include earning five GRAMMYs and selling more than 100 million records worldwide. 1995: Shaboozey was born to Nigerian parents in Virginia. His most notable hit is “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” which dominated the Hot 100 for 19 weeks, becoming the longest-running chart-topper by a solo artist. Additionally, he has collaborated with Beyoncé on one Top 40 single, “SPAGHETTII.”

Shaboozey was born to Nigerian parents in Virginia. His most notable hit is “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” which dominated the Hot 100 for 19 weeks, becoming the longest-running chart-topper by a solo artist. Additionally, he has collaborated with Beyoncé on one Top 40 single, “SPAGHETTII.” 2020: Adult contemporary star Marie Osmond, pop/country sensation Kane Brown, and country star Lee Brice were among the performers at the A Night of Hope benefit concert in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Adult contemporary star Marie Osmond, pop/country sensation Kane Brown, and country star Lee Brice were among the performers at the A Night of Hope benefit concert in Las Vegas, Nevada. 2024: Taylor Swift kicked off the European leg of her the Eras tour at the Paris La Défense Arena in Paris, France. The global superstar's tour spanned 152 dates across five continents and was a record-breaking financial success.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Hats off to these superb performances by fan favorites:

1992: After 17 years of declining the offer to perform on Saturday Night Live (SNL), Bruce Springsteen finally appeared on the show as a musical guest, making his U.S. TV debut. It's safe to say that the “I'm On Fire” singer's appearance on the program opened the door to other performances in the future. As of this writing, Springsteen has graced SNL three more times, including in December 2002 and 2020.

After 17 years of declining the offer to perform on Saturday Night Live (SNL), Bruce Springsteen finally appeared on the show as a musical guest, making his U.S. TV debut. It's safe to say that the “I'm On Fire” singer's appearance on the program opened the door to other performances in the future. As of this writing, Springsteen has graced SNL three more times, including in December 2002 and 2020. 1998: At the Cultural Arts Center in St. Charles, Illinois, Brian Wilson delivered his first solo performance without The Beach Boys. For the setlist, the SMiLE artist had six songs, including “California Girls” and “Don't Worry Baby,” which were from the band's extensive discography.

At the Cultural Arts Center in St. Charles, Illinois, Brian Wilson delivered his first solo performance without The Beach Boys. For the setlist, the SMiLE artist had six songs, including “California Girls” and “Don't Worry Baby,” which were from the band's extensive discography. 2016: Country singer Blake Shelton and pop star Gwen Stefani performed their new duet "Go Ahead and Break My Heart" on the TV talent show The Voice, which they both judged at the time.

Country singer Blake Shelton and pop star Gwen Stefani performed their new duet "Go Ahead and Break My Heart" on the TV talent show The Voice, which they both judged at the time. 2017: Pop/country star Miley Cyrus announced on social media that she would be headlining the 2017 Capital Pride Concert on June 11 in Washington, D.C., alongside artists such as the Pointer Sisters, Tinashe, and VASSY.

Pop/country star Miley Cyrus announced on social media that she would be headlining the 2017 Capital Pride Concert on June 11 in Washington, D.C., alongside artists such as the Pointer Sisters, Tinashe, and VASSY. 2023: Fan favorite pop crooner Sam Smith performed at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, Netherlands, as part of his Gloria the Tour. He opened the show with his smash hit "Stay With Me" and closed with "Gloria."

Fan favorite pop crooner Sam Smith performed at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, Netherlands, as part of his Gloria the Tour. He opened the show with his smash hit "Stay With Me" and closed with "Gloria." 2024: The pop band AJR held a concert at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, during their The Maybe Man Tour. The high-energy group performed songs such as "The Good Part" and "2085."

Industry Changes and Challenges

These moments from May 9 changed the lives of both Top 40 artists and fans: