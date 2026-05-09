This Day in Top 40 History: May 9
Taylor Swift, Juice WRLD, Gwen Stefani, and Sam Smith are some artists who made May 9 a notable day in Top 40 music history. It has hosted groundbreaking hits, memorable…
Taylor Swift, Juice WRLD, Gwen Stefani, and Sam Smith are some artists who made May 9 a notable day in Top 40 music history. It has hosted groundbreaking hits, memorable performances, chart-topping songs, and concert tours by hot acts.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Top-charting hits and standout achievements in the Top 40 scene on May 9 include:
- 2006: The Red Hot Chili Peppers dropped their ninth studio effort, Stadium Arcadium. This album's stint at the summit of the Billboard 200 lasted two weeks. Additionally, it delivered several successful singles, including “Dani California” and “Snow (Hey Oh),” both of which reached the Top 30 on Billboard's Hot 100.
- 2006: Snow Patrol issued Eyes Open, their fourth studio LP, in the U.S. This project, which cracked the Top 10 on the Billboard 200, delivered the band's biggest hit, “Chasing Cars.” The track reached No. 5 and No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 and Adult Contemporary Chart, respectively.
- 2019: Rapper-singer Juice WRLD performed at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre in St. Augustine, Florida. The concert was considered a pivotal event in his career and a highlight of his Death Race for Love Tour. The breakout, chart-topping artist was accompanied by guest stars Ski Mask The Slump God and Lyrical Lemonade.
- 2020: On May 9, "The Scotts" by Travis Scott and Kid Cudi debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" and Drake's "Toosie Slide" dropped to No. 2 and 3, respectively. Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé's "Savage" jumped from No. 14 to No. 4, and Harry Styles' "Adore You" dropped three spots to No. 10 in its 21st week on the chart.
Cultural Milestones
These artists had a major influence with a lasting impact on the Top 40 music scene on May 9:
- 1949: Billy Joel was born in the Bronx, New York. He has scored over 15 Top 40 albums in the U.S., including No. 1 records Glass Houses and River of Dreams. Joel's other accomplishments as a musician include earning five GRAMMYs and selling more than 100 million records worldwide.
- 1995: Shaboozey was born to Nigerian parents in Virginia. His most notable hit is “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” which dominated the Hot 100 for 19 weeks, becoming the longest-running chart-topper by a solo artist. Additionally, he has collaborated with Beyoncé on one Top 40 single, “SPAGHETTII.”
- 2020: Adult contemporary star Marie Osmond, pop/country sensation Kane Brown, and country star Lee Brice were among the performers at the A Night of Hope benefit concert in Las Vegas, Nevada.
- 2024: Taylor Swift kicked off the European leg of her the Eras tour at the Paris La Défense Arena in Paris, France. The global superstar's tour spanned 152 dates across five continents and was a record-breaking financial success.
Notable Recordings and Performances
Hats off to these superb performances by fan favorites:
- 1992: After 17 years of declining the offer to perform on Saturday Night Live (SNL), Bruce Springsteen finally appeared on the show as a musical guest, making his U.S. TV debut. It's safe to say that the “I'm On Fire” singer's appearance on the program opened the door to other performances in the future. As of this writing, Springsteen has graced SNL three more times, including in December 2002 and 2020.
- 1998: At the Cultural Arts Center in St. Charles, Illinois, Brian Wilson delivered his first solo performance without The Beach Boys. For the setlist, the SMiLE artist had six songs, including “California Girls” and “Don't Worry Baby,” which were from the band's extensive discography.
- 2016: Country singer Blake Shelton and pop star Gwen Stefani performed their new duet "Go Ahead and Break My Heart" on the TV talent show The Voice, which they both judged at the time.
- 2017: Pop/country star Miley Cyrus announced on social media that she would be headlining the 2017 Capital Pride Concert on June 11 in Washington, D.C., alongside artists such as the Pointer Sisters, Tinashe, and VASSY.
- 2023: Fan favorite pop crooner Sam Smith performed at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, Netherlands, as part of his Gloria the Tour. He opened the show with his smash hit "Stay With Me" and closed with "Gloria."
- 2024: The pop band AJR held a concert at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, during their The Maybe Man Tour. The high-energy group performed songs such as "The Good Part" and "2085."
Industry Changes and Challenges
These moments from May 9 changed the lives of both Top 40 artists and fans:
- 1944: James Houston “Jimmie” Davis took office as the governor of Louisiana. In addition to being an influential political figure, he was well-known in the music world, especially after penning and recording the GRAMMY-winning “You Are My Sunshine.” Jimmie's list of Top 40 singles also features “Is It Too Late Now” and “There's A Chill on The Hill Tonight.”
- 1962: The Beatles' then-manager, Brian Epstein, met George Martin at EMI Studios on Abbey Road, London, to discuss the Fab Four. By the end of this meeting, the band had scored their first official recording contract. This agreement required the “Paperback Writer” hitmakers to record at least six songs during the first year.
- 2020: Little Richard died of bone cancer at 87. Recognized for his powerful, raspy vocals, he placed up to 16 Top 40 singles on the U.K. Singles Chart, including “Long Tall Sally” and “The Girl Can't Help It.” Richard's music was also well-received in the U.S., where some of his hits, such as “Freedom Blues” and “Baby Face,” broke into the Top 30 on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.
Regardless of genre, artists, producers, and songwriters from pop to country continue to make awe-inspiring music, deliver memorable performances, and inspire others to do good for the local and global community.