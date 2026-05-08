Kesha to Lead Bonnaroo SuperJam With Margo Price, Chromeo, Grouplove Among Special Guests

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival unveiled who'll perform at its 2026 SuperJam. Kesha hosts the show with the revealed title, KESHA PRESENTS: SUPERJÂM ESOTERÍCA: THE ALCHEMY OF POP. It happens Saturday, June 13, in This Tent. Time slots run from 8:45 to 10:30 p.m.

Kesha will share the stage with Blondshell, Chromeo, Del Water Gap, Grouplove, Margo Price, Mountain Grass Unit, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, and Wyatt Flores. Additional surprise performers will be revealed later.

This four-day Bonnaroo Music & Arts festival runs June 11-14. It takes over a 700-acre farm in Manchester, Tennessee, 60 miles southeast of Nashville.

Skrillex headlines Thursday's bill on June 11 with The Strokes, GRiZ, Turnstile, and Yungblood taking the stage on Friday, June 12.

Saturday, June 13 showcases RÜFÜS DU SOL, Teddy Swims, and The Neighbourhood. Sunday, June 14, wraps things up with Noah Kahan, Role Model, and Tedeschi Trucks Band.

The festival spreads live music across more than 10 stages. Shows continue around the clock, pushing through the night and into dawn.

Tickets went on sale through the festival website. Buyers can choose from 4-Day, 1-Day General Admission, 4-Day and 1-Day GA+, 4-Day and 1-Day VIP, 4-Day and 1-Day Platinum, and 4-Day Roo Insider passes.

Two-Day GA tickets work for those wanting several days without committing to the whole weekend. Camping and parking exist as add-ons, with Pre-Pitched camping setups and Power RV spots available.