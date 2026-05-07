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Khalid and Ahn Hyo-seop Release Cross-Market Single on May 22

Khalid and Ahn Hyo-seop will drop “Something Special” on May 22. This marks the R&B artist’s first single with a Korean performer. It’s also the actor’s first solo release. The…

Briana Kelley
A split image of Khalid and Ahn Hyo Seop
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images / Taylor Hill via Getty Images

Khalid and Ahn Hyo-seop will drop "Something Special" on May 22. This marks the R&B artist's first single with a Korean performer. It's also the actor's first solo release.

The track blends K-pop with R&B as the second release from the Fandom album project. Woo "Rainstone" Rhee serves as the main producer, the K-pop veteran who produced "Nobody" by Wonder Girls. GRAMMY Award-winning producer Troy "R8DIO" Johnson co-produced the track after working on A Seat at the Table by Solange.

This collaboration springs from a partnership between Musicow and Roc Nation. Fandom lets fans invest in music royalties while participating in the creation process. The first Fandom release was "Two Car Garage" by Jon Bellion and Swae Lee in January.

Roc Nation was founded by Jay-Z. The company represents Rihanna, Shakira, and J. Cole. They partnered with the Korean music platform to create the fan-owned album series.

Ahn Hyo-seop gained attention for his voice acting as Jinu, the leader of Saja Boys in the Netflix animation KPop Demon Hunters. He appeared at the Academy Awards and the Met Gala in recent months. The actor is starring in the SBS drama Sold Out On You with Chae Won-bin, Kim Bum, and Go Doo-shim.

The South Korean performer debuted in the K-pop group One O One back in 2015 before moving into acting. His dramas include Dr Romantic, Business Proposal, and Lovers Of The Red Sky.

Khalid put out his breakout album American Teen in 2017, which included hits "Location" and "Young Dumb & Broke." Sincere came out in 2024, followed by After the Sun Goes Down, his fourth studio album, in October 2025. The R&B artist has multiple Billboard Hot 100 entries and GRAMMY recognition, with other hits including "Talk" and "Better."

Pre-save availability is now open through the Fandom platform. Fan participation opportunities will be announced soon at fandomalbum.io.

Ahn Hyo-SeopKhalid
Briana KelleyWriter
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