Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Camilla

Get To Know Camilla:

Camilla is so loving! She just wants to be with someone. She is six years old, sixty pounds, she plays well with male dogs, and she loves couch snuggles and yard time.

Camilla originally came to the shelter last year as a stray. She found a home for seven months, but they ended up moving and giving her back. This has been incredibly hard on Camilla. She has been back at the shelter for two months and is getting more depressed by the day.

Camilla is available for adoption at the Aiken County Animal Shelter.

All adoptable pets at the Aiken County Animal Shelter are vaccinated, microchipped & fixed.

The Aiken County Animal Shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The shelter is closed on Sundays.

You can make an appointment to see an available pet or just stop by the shelter. If you would like to use the shelter’s concierge service, call (803) 642-1537 ext. 3765 or email info@fotasaiken.org and make an appointment with an adoption expert.