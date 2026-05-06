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Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Camilla

Get To Know Camilla: Camilla is so loving! She just wants to be with someone. She is six years old, sixty pounds, she plays well with male dogs, and she…

Cody

Get To Know Camilla:

Camilla is so loving! She just wants to be with someone. She is six years old, sixty pounds, she plays well with male dogs, and she loves couch snuggles and yard time.

Camilla originally came to the shelter last year as a stray. She found a home for seven months, but they ended up moving and giving her back. This has been incredibly hard on Camilla. She has been back at the shelter for two months and is getting more depressed by the day.

Camilla is available for adoption at the Aiken County Animal Shelter.

All adoptable pets at the Aiken County Animal Shelter are vaccinated, microchipped & fixed.

The Aiken County Animal Shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken.  Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The shelter is closed on Sundays.

You can make an appointment to see an available pet or just stop by the shelter. If you would like to use the shelter’s concierge service, call (803) 642-1537 ext. 3765 or email info@fotasaiken.org and make an appointment with an adoption expert.

Please share so we can help amazing animals find their fur-ever homes!

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CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99, and also serves as the Digital Program Director for Beasley Media Group in Augusta. She’s a Georgia native but currently resides just across the river in South Carolina. She started in the radio industry as a part-time board operator, and moved up through various roles, including on-air positions and program director for multiple stations. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness and Augusta local events.
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