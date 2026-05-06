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The Devil Wears Prada Stars Open Door to Third Film With Script Condition

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt want a killer script before they’ll sign on for a third Devil Wears Prada movie. The three made these statements while out promoting…

Briana Kelley
(L-R) Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci and Anne Hathaway attend the world premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2 at Lincoln Center in New York, New York on April 20, 2026.
Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt want a killer script before they'll sign on for a third Devil Wears Prada movie. The three made these statements while out promoting the second installment, which has pulled in big numbers since opening.

Streep said the script has to be perfect. Period. Blunt echoed this, with Cinema Express reporting that everything hinges on what's written on those pages.

Hathaway threw in another requirement. All key cast members would need to say yes. She called it the core four — herself, Streep, Blunt, plus Stanley Tucci.

This second movie arrived 20 years after the original became a phenomenon with moviegoers. Streep plays Miranda Priestly again, the terrifying editor-in-chief at Runway magazine. Hathaway returns as Andy Sachs, who has climbed the ladder to become a senior editor at the same publication.

The sequel's story revolves around Miranda and Andy tracking down Emily Charlton, played by Blunt. Emily now runs Dior's US operations and controls a massive advertising budget. They need her money. Print media is dying, and the power has shifted — Emily holds the cards while Miranda comes asking for help from someone she once bossed around.

Tucci is back as Nigel. Tracie Thoms returns as Lily, and Tibor Feldman reprises his part as Irv Ravitz. Fresh faces include Kenneth Branagh, who portrays Miranda's husband, along with Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, BJ Novak, Pauline Chalamet, Rachel Bloom, and Patrick Brammall.

Lady Gaga shows up in a Milan Fashion Week scene and wrote three songs for the soundtrack. Streep gushed about the singer, calling her divine, hilarious, talented, and a top-tier artist.

Hathaway talked about how she's changed since filming the first movie at 22. She's got a family now. She's settled. Both she and Andy bring more confidence to the table this time, caring less about impressing others and more about being real.

Streep described slipping back into Miranda's designer heels as easy and fun. Blunt said she loved getting to play her biting, sarcastic character again.

Anne HathawayMeryl SteepThe Devil Wears Prada
Briana KelleyWriter
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