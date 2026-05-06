Enter To Win Augusta GreenJackets Tickets

All season long, HD 98.3 has your chance to win a family 4 pack of tickets to see your Augusta GreenJackets at SRP Park! Enter daily throughout the season for your chance to win. Winners will be drawn for each homestand.
Get details and see the Augusta GreenJackets schedule HERE.
Material Terms:
- How To Enter: Enter your email address and complete the registration form.
- Dates Of Contest: May 6 - August 1, 2026
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Randomly from online entries for each homestand
- When The Winners Are Being Selected: The Monday before each homestand.
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: Once per day
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 1 each homestand
- What The Prize Is: A family 4 pack of tickets to see the Augusta GreenJackets
- Prize Value: $80
- Who Is Providing The Prize: SRP Park/Augusta GreenJackets
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99, and also serves as the Digital Program Director for Beasley Media Group in Augusta. She’s a Georgia native but currently resides just across the river in South Carolina. She started in the radio industry as a part-time board operator, and moved up through various roles, including on-air positions and program director for multiple stations. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness and Augusta local events.