Olivia Rodrigo Draws Album Inspiration From ‘Sex and the City,’ Announces 65-Date World Tour

Olivia Rodrigo revealed that songs on her third studio album pulled ideas from Miranda Hobbs and Steve Brady from Sex and the City. She dropped this news on the Thursday, April 30 episode of The Tonight Show.

"There's actually multiple songs that are inspired by Miranda and Steve," the "Drop Dead" singer said, referring to Cynthia Nixon and David Eigenberg's characters. "I love them. It's my favorite show. I love Sex and the City."

The 23-year-old discussed watching the scene where the two characters reunite. "When Miranda and Steve are getting back together, she's crying. 'Steve, anytime something funny happens, I just want to tell you.' And I remember watching that and being like, 'Oh, my God, I have to write a song about this,'" said Rodrigo to Jimmy Fallon.

Her new record, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, drops June 12. The three-time GRAMMY winner announced the project on Instagram on April 2, writing, "my third album 'you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love' is out June 12th. I am so proud of this record and I can't wait for you to hear it."

This album marks a shift. She wanted to write love songs carrying sadness rather than focus on heartbreak and angst.

"I think when I set out to write this album, I was really in love — sort of my first 'big girl' relationship," she said during an appearance on Audacy Check In. She admitted that "writing a song about happiness is a lot harder than writing a song about heartbreak."

Thirteen tracks make up the record. She released "Drop Dead" on April 17 as the lead single, which she described as being about a "really awesome first date" and represents "the first step" of the LP.

Rodrigo also announced her Unraveled Tour on April 30. It will span 65 locations across the world. "I've been working so hard on it, and I'm just, like, so stoked to play these songs live," she said.