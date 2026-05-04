K-Pop Acts BTS, ENHYPEN, IVE, and aespa Announce Major 2026 World Tours Across North America

Four K-pop groups will hit North American stages in 2026. BTS plans stadium concerts while ENHYPEN, IVE, and aespa stick to arenas. Between May and October, these acts will visit over 30 cities.

BTS kicks off their Arirang World Tour at stadiums from May to September. After starting in Tampa during late April, the group heads to Stanford, Las Vegas, East Rutherford, Foxborough, Baltimore, Arlington, Chicago, and Los Angeles. This marks their biggest run since reuniting.

The tour uses a 360-degree stage that surrounds the audience. BTS tested this setup during shows in Korea and Japan. Face-value tickets have sold out at most venues, though verified resale remains available on Ticketmaster.

ENHYPEN will perform as six members on their Blood Saga World Tour. This is their fourth tour since Heeseung left earlier this year. North American dates run July 17 to August 1, stopping in Dallas, San Diego, Tacoma, Oakland, and Las Vegas.

IVE supports their second album REVIVE+ with the SHOW WHAT I AM World Tour. The album dropped in February. Six U.S. concerts are set between July 25 and August 7 in Newark, Austin, Inglewood, Oakland, and Seattle. Tickets are on sale, with VIP packages sold through VIP Nation.

On April 27, aespa unveiled their SYNK : COMPLÆXITY World Tour. Eight U.S. stops span September 18 to October 9 in Belmont Park, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Miami, Dallas, Los Angeles, Oakland, and Seattle. Weverse members can buy tickets on May 6 at 11 a.m. local time. General sales start the same day at 3 p.m.

BLACKPINK's Lisa breaks new ground as the first K-pop artist to headline a Las Vegas residency. She performs four nights at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on November 13, 14, 27, and 28. Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

The Rose brings ROSETOPIA World Tour to America in June. They'll play New York, Grand Prairie, San Jose, and Los Angeles. Monsta X follows in October with X : NEXUS World Tour, hitting nine cities: Fairfax, New York, Boston, Rosemont, Irving, Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle.