Win ‘Em Before You Can Buy ‘Em- Olivia Rodrigo: The Unraveled Tour

Material Terms:
- How To Enter: Enter your email address and complete the registration form.
- Dates Of Contest: Thursday, April 30 - Tuesday, May 5, 2026
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Randomly from all entries
- When The Winners Are Being Selected: Wednesday, May 6, 2026
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: Once per day
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 1
- What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Olivia Rodrigo: The Unraveled Tour at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026
- Prize Value: $200
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Live Nation
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99, and also serves as the Digital Program Director for Beasley Media Group in Augusta. She’s a Georgia native but currently resides just across the river in South Carolina. She started in the radio industry as a part-time board operator, and moved up through various roles, including on-air positions and program director for multiple stations. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness and Augusta local events.