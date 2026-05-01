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Billie Eilish Says Eating Meat Is Wrong, Claims People Cannot Love Animals and Consume Them

Billie Eilish stated that consuming meat is wrong. You can’t love animals and eat them, too. She made these remarks during an Elle interview published Tuesday, April 28. The 24-year-old…

Briana Kelley
Billie Eilish attends the "Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour" UK Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on April 28, 2026 in London, England.
Kate Green / Stringer via Getty Images

Billie Eilish stated that consuming meat is wrong. You can't love animals and eat them, too. She made these remarks during an Elle interview published Tuesday, April 28. The 24-year-old popstar answered a question about what hill she would die on.

"Y'all are not going to like me for this one. Eating meat is inherently wrong," she said in the Ask Me Anything episode.

The GRAMMY winner called out what she sees as a contradiction. "Two things cannot coincide. I love all animals so much, and I eat meat. You just can't do both, sorry!"

She added that policing what others eat isn't her goal. "You can eat meat, go for it. You can love animals — but you can't do both."

The singer grew up vegetarian. By age 12, she had turned vegan. Her reasoning was straightforward: "Once I learned about how animals are treated in our industrial food system, I didn't want any part of it," according to Vegan Food and Living.

The 10-time GRAMMY winner cares about the environment. She has worked to bring change to the music business. Her Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour from 2024-2025 is known for eco-friendly practices, including plant-based food and reusable water bottles.

The comments sparked mixed reactions online. Some social media users called her take "delusional" and "performative." Critics said the opinion was out of touch.

One X user wrote that "This girl is really delusional if she thinks what she says is smart and making a difference," according to The Mirror. Another added that she is "essentially just an oblivious, rich white girl that is pious and culturally clumsy."

Many agreed with her stance, though. Both meat-eaters and vegetarians said she was right about the contradiction, according to BuzzFeed.

The performer is promoting her tour film Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D), co-directed with Oscar-winning James Cameron. The film will hit theaters on Friday, May 8.

Billie Eilish
Briana KelleyWriter
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