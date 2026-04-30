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Halsey to Release Deluxe Edition of ‘The Great Impersonator’ With New Songs on May 1

Halsey is putting the final punctuation on her The Great Impersonator era. On April 27, the singer announced via Instagram that a deluxe edition of her 2024 album would arrive…

Jennifer Eggleston
Halsey attends the "Our Hero, Balthazar" premiere at Regal Union Square on March 26, 2026 in New York City.
Cindy Ord via Getty Images

Halsey is putting the final punctuation on her The Great Impersonator era. On April 27, the singer announced via Instagram that a deluxe edition of her 2024 album would arrive May 1 via Columbia Records, just four days after the surprise reveal of new cover art on social media.

The Great Impersonator: Deluxe expands the original 18-track album to 19 tracks and includes songs Halsey originally intended for the album cycle. The release also features new cover art, visuals, behind-the-scenes content from music videos, and photos from her recent tour.

As Halsey explains, "It was really important to me that you guys got every song I intended for you to hear in the TGI cycle. Here is the final punctuation on that long sentence. I'm so grateful to Columbia Records who played a part in bringing this to life and getting it into the world. Until next time, in here lies, The Great Impersonator: Deluxe."

The Great Impersonator was released Oct. 25, 2024; Halsey's first album with Columbia Records and her fifth studio album overall. Conceived as a confessional concept album following her diagnoses with lupus and a T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder, the record drew inspiration from icons including David Bowie, Stevie Nicks, Kate Bush, Bruce Springsteen, and Cher. Singles included "Lucky," "Ego," "Lonely Is the Muse," and "I Never Loved You."

Critics praised the album's depth and honesty. Kerrang! called its concept, eloquence, and sheer emotional weight central to making it special, both as a work of quality and as a document of Halsey's survival.

Before the deluxe release, Halsey completed the Back to Badlands tour across the United States, Europe, and Australia, celebrating the 10th anniversary of her 2015 debut album Badlands.

Halsey is set to headline Rock for People in Hradec Králové, Czechia, on June 13.

Bruce SpringsteenCherHalsey
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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