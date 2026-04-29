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Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Shiloh

Get To Know Shiloh: Little Shiloh has been at the shelter for a very long time. Owner surrendered,dogs that have been in homes, do not do well in shelters. This…

Cody
Wet Nose Wednesday ShilohAiken County Animal Shelter

Get To Know Shiloh:

Little Shiloh has been at the shelter for a very long time. Owner surrendered,dogs that have been in homes, do not do well in shelters. This poor girl is really unhappy and truly deserves a good home.

Shiloh is seven years old, forty pounds, healthy, and home ready. Her owner surrendered due to a change in their lifestyle, not due to anything Shiloh did wrong.

In fact, her owner said this about her:

"Shiloh is a great dog. Loves kids of all ages, good with other dogs, likes car rides, runs crazy in the backyard, but calm inside. Has NOT been around cats. She is house-trained."

Shiloh is available for adoption at the Aiken County Animal Shelter.

All adoptable pets at the Aiken County Animal Shelter are vaccinated, microchipped & fixed.

The Aiken County Animal Shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken.  Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The shelter is closed on Sundays.

You can make an appointment to see an available pet or just stop by the shelter. If you would like to use the shelter’s concierge service, call (803) 642-1537 ext. 3765 or email info@fotasaiken.org and make an appointment with an adoption expert.

Please share so we can help amazing animals find their fur-ever homes!

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adoptable dogsDogswet nose wednesday
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99, and also serves as the Digital Program Director for Beasley Media Group in Augusta. She’s a Georgia native but currently resides just across the river in South Carolina. She started in the radio industry as a part-time board operator, and moved up through various roles, including on-air positions and program director for multiple stations. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness and Augusta local events.
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