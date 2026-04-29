Madonna Joins Addison Rae at West Hollywood Club, Mic-Grabbing Moment Goes Viral

Madonna appeared with Addison Rae onstage at The Abbey nightclub in West Hollywood on Saturday night, April 25. The moment lit up social media. The 67-year-old icon attempted to grab the microphone back from the 25-year-old performer during an invite-only Club Confessions party, but couldn't get it.

Video clips captured Addison Rae in a masquerade-style eye mask, standing atop the DJ booth. She shouted "Put your hands up! For Madonna!" over and over. Madonna gazed up from below, stretching her arm toward the mic without success. The younger singer kept going.

"All I got from last night. I was drunk Love you @madonna," wrote Addison Rae in an Instagram Story posted hours later.

Thousands responded online. Critics slammed the "Diet Pepsi" singer's actions, calling them disrespectful. Defenders argued she was just thrilled to meet an idol.

The event promoted Madonna's upcoming album Confessions II, dropping July 3. This record follows her 2005 release Confessions on a Dance Floor. She played several new tracks from the project that night.

The "Vogue" singer has been making appearances to stir up excitement for her new music. She surprised audiences with Sabrina Carpenter at Coachella, another performance that generated online chatter.

Some fans defended Addison Rae, pointing out that she has repeatedly named Madonna as a major influence on her music. The "Fame Is a Gun" artist received an invitation to the party during her debut era, making the chance to perform alongside her hero understandable.