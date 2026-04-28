Olivia Dean Claims Second Pop Airplay No. 1 With ‘So Easy (To Fall In Love)’

Olivia Dean has scored No. 1 on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart with "So Easy (To Fall In Love)." The bossa nova track jumped one spot on the chart dated May 2.

The British singer-songwriter becomes just the seventh woman to top Pop Airplay on two initial visits to the chart since the ranking began in the fall of 1992. She joins Lady Gaga, Avril Lavigne, Christina Aguilera, Iggy Azalea, Beyoncé, and Mariah Carey.

Her previous chart-topper, "Man I Need," ruled for six weeks in January-February. It continues its run in the top five. Both songs appear on her Polydor/Island/Republic album The Art of Loving, which has sat in the Billboard 200's top 10 since mid-January and peaked at No. 3.

The GRAMMY winner for Best New Artist got 16,761 plays during the April 19-25 tracking period on the Mediabase airplay chart, up 260 from the week before. The two hits have pulled in 13.9 million and 11.2 million chart-contributing official U.S. streams for the week of April 10-16, according to Luminate.

"I feel the success of Olivia Dean is emblematic of the great variety of artists and songs we have across the format right now," Mark Adams told Billboard. "I'm thinking about the Latin and pop-soul influences of Bruno Mars, the pop, jazz, and blues that help define RAYE, the innovative disco/funk from Harry Styles, the joyous dance and synth-pop from Zara Larsson, and the soul and R&B-inspired sounds of Teddy Swims."