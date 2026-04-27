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Sienna Spiro Contributes Song to ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ Soundtrack

Sienna Spiro revealed her track “Material Lover” will land on the soundtrack for The Devil Wears Prada 2. She broke the news via Instagram, posting a video that featured the…

Briana Kelley
Sienna Spiro attends the world premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2 at Lincoln Center in New York, New York on April 20, 2026.
Mike Coppola via Getty Images

Sienna Spiro revealed her track "Material Lover" will land on the soundtrack for The Devil Wears Prada 2. She broke the news via Instagram, posting a video that featured the movie's end credits.

"So, so, so honoured to be part of the soundtrack for The Devil Wears Prada 2," she wrote in the post. "One of my biggest dreams has always been to make music for movies, and this is my first song in a film. So grateful."

The track champions tangible experiences over screens and algorithms. It pushes back against the pull of constant connectivity. "It's a song about loving real things — in a world full of social media, AI, and everything digital. Can't wait for you to hear it," she explained.

Spiro uploaded a video where she performed an a cappella snippet. Short and sweet. 

Her Instagram video revealed other tracks that would appear in the production. SZA's "Saturn," Olivia Dean's "Nice To Each Other," and The Marías' "No One Noticed" will play during the film. Post Animal's "Setting Sun" secured a spot, too.

Lady Gaga teamed up with Doechii on "Runway" for the project. Before this week's announcement, that was the only confirmed track anyone knew about.

The soundtrack drops May 1. The movie hits theaters that same day.

This marks the first time Spiro's music has appeared in a theatrical release — a milestone for the artist. The end credits footage confirmed her name among the contributing musicians.

Sienna SpiroThe Devil Wears Prada
Briana KelleyWriter
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