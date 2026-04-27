Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Drop Dead’ Targets Top Spot Against Ella Langley’s Seven-Week Chart Leader

Olivia Rodrigo's new single "Drop Dead" is gunning for the No. 1 position on the Billboard Hot 100 next week. It's challenging Ella Langley's "Choosin' Texas," which has controlled the top spot for seven weeks straight. The track comes from Rodrigo's upcoming third album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, and dropped on April 17.

Rodrigo became the first artist to debut the lead singles from two career-opening albums at No. 1 on the Hot 100. "Drivers License" from her debut album Sour reached the top spot in January 2021. Then "Vampire" from sophomore effort Guts entered at No. 1 in 2023.

The pop star has released multiple editions of "Drop Dead" for purchase in both physical and downloadable formats. These include CD, cassette, and vinyl. Online versions include "the most alive I've ever been — sped up" and "you know all the words — isolated vocals" editions. The vinyl release sold out, though shipping dates for those copies remain unclear.

"Choosin' Texas" still sits atop Streaming Songs for the week dated April 25. The track holds No. 2 on Digital Song Sales. It's at No. 9 on Radio Songs.

Langley's album Dandelion debuted atop the Billboard 200 this week, launching 15 total tracks onto the Hot 100. Her second top-five hit, "Be Her" jumped from No. 8 to No. 4 while also climbing to No. 10 on Country Airplay.