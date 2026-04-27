Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz Are Engaged

Congratulations to Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz! The couple is reportedly engaged after 8 months since first being spotted together.

According to Page Six, a source claims the news has only been told to a "small circle" of the couple. The actress has reportedly been showing off her ring to friends. The ring was first spotted in London, where the couple could be seen kissing with the ring on Kravitz's finger. The photos came out on April 21, before the source confirmed to the media.

Page Six also confirms that the couple is "completely smitten" and excited about the engagement.

The couple first sparked dating rumors when caught walking hand in hand in August 2025. Just after their first outing, the couple was then spotted sharing a kiss in London later that same week. Now, an engagement!

PEOPLE spoke with a source close to the couple, who explains what Zoë's dad, Lenny Kravitz, thinks. "Lenny has always wanted Zoë to be with someone who respects her, and it looked like he felt Harry does. They were laughing a lot at lunch, and it came across that Lenny appreciated Harry’s sense of humor. He likes when someone can keep things light."