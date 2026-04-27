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Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz Are Engaged

Congratulations to Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz! The couple is reportedly engaged after 8 months since first being spotted together. According to Page Six, a source claims the news has…

Randi Moultrie

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz

LEFT: (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) --- RIGHT: (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

Congratulations to Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz! The couple is reportedly engaged after 8 months since first being spotted together.

According to Page Six, a source claims the news has only been told to a "small circle" of the couple. The actress has reportedly been showing off her ring to friends. The ring was first spotted in London, where the couple could be seen kissing with the ring on Kravitz's finger. The photos came out on April 21, before the source confirmed to the media.

Page Six also confirms that the couple is "completely smitten" and excited about the engagement.

The couple first sparked dating rumors when caught walking hand in hand in August 2025. Just after their first outing, the couple was then spotted sharing a kiss in London later that same week. Now, an engagement!

PEOPLE spoke with a source close to the couple, who explains what Zoë's dad, Lenny Kravitz, thinks.  "Lenny has always wanted Zoë to be with someone who respects her, and it looked like he felt Harry does. They were laughing a lot at lunch, and it came across that Lenny appreciated Harry’s sense of humor. He likes when someone can keep things light."

This is not the first time Kravitz has been in the media for an engagement. In October 2023, the actress was confirmed to be engaged to her ex, Channing Tatum. The couple spent years together before getting engaged and in October 2024, called off the engagement. Sources said the couple "grew apart" and chose to go their separate ways.

Harry StylesZoe Kravitz
Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
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