Webby Awards 2026: Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Justin Bieber Among Top Honorees; AI, Digital Creativity Shine

The International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences announced the winners of the 30th annual Webby Awards on Tuesday. Musicians Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, and Selena Gomez claimed trophies at the event honoring internet achievements.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA grabbed the Webby Award for music video with "Luther." Sabrina Carpenter's "Tears" secured the People's Voice Award. Justin Bieber's Twitch livestream won for creator launch or drop.

Lady Gaga's Monster Press Conference swept both awards in events and livestreams. KATSEYE and GAP's "Better in Denim" captured the Webby Award and People's Voice Award for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle branded entertainment.

This year brought expansion. A new AI category debuted. Claude Code won for best product or service in AI features and innovation, while Google Gemini 3 took home best AI technical achievement.

"This 30th Anniversary class of Webby Winners is a reflection of the Internet at its best," said Jesse Feister, executive director of Webby Media Group, to Billboard. "From global superstars, viral online personalities, and culture-defining entertainment, to AI platforms like Google Gemini and Claude Code, these honorees are the voices setting the standard for digital excellence."

Television series claimed prizes across multiple categories. SNL50: The Anniversary Special snagged both the Webby Award and People's Voice Award for events and live limited series. Severance hauled away awards for its season two tune-in campaign, and Heated Rivalry won for best social campaign.

Shonda Rhimes will accept the inaugural Webby Streaming Person of the Year Award. She's a writer, producer, and CEO of Shondaland. Taraji P. Henson will take the IADAS and NAACP Webby Advocate of the Year Award — recognition for advancing mental health awareness and battling for pay equity in entertainment.

Kylie Kelce will pick up the Webby Podcast of the Year Award for Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce. Pete Davidson gets a Webby Special Achievement Award for his impact across streaming, film, and online presence. Druski will snag a Webby Special Achievement Award for his work as a comedy creator.

Claude will receive the Webby Person of the Year Award for changing how people create, communicate, and work online. Google won Brand of the Year with 13 Webby wins and 18 People's Voice wins — an impressive haul. PBS earned Webby Media Company of the Year with seven Webby Awards and 10 People's Voice wins.

Creators triumphed in several categories. Colin & Samir won for best duo or group. The Try Guys won for best creator-to-creator collaboration with "Try Guys Try Ghost Hunting," while Keith Lee won for creator and influencer partnership with Toast on "It's the Little Things."