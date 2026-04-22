Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Jon Jon
Get To Know Jon Jon: Jon Jon is a Labrador Retriever Mix, around 4 years old, and weighs 60 pounds. He is a sweet, happy, and gorgeous boy! He was…
Get To Know Jon Jon:
Jon Jon is a Labrador Retriever Mix, around 4 years old, and weighs 60 pounds.
He is a sweet, happy, and gorgeous boy! He was really scared when he came to the shelter and still hides when the dogs all bark. He is not built for shelter life.
Jon Jon is available for adoption at the Aiken County Animal Shelter.
All adoptable pets at the Aiken County Animal Shelter are vaccinated, microchipped & fixed.
The Aiken County Animal Shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The shelter is closed on Sundays.
You can make an appointment to see an available pet or just stop by the shelter. If you would like to use the shelter’s concierge service, call (803) 642-1537 ext. 3765 or email info@fotasaiken.org and make an appointment with an adoption expert.
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