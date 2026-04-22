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Harry Styles Releases Studio Session Video From Berlin’s Funkhaus with Three Album Tracks

Harry Styles dropped “Harry Live from Funkhaus” on Monday. The studio session video includes three songs from Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. He tracked everything at Berlin’s Funkhaus, working…

Briana Kelley
Harry Styles performs 'Aperture' on stage during The BRIT Awards 2026 at Co-op Live on February 28, 2026 in Manchester, England.
Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

Harry Styles dropped "Harry Live from Funkhaus" on Monday. The studio session video includes three songs from Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. He tracked everything at Berlin's Funkhaus, working with a chamber orchestra and band.

The video captures him performing "Season 2 Weight Loss," "Paint By Numbers," and "Coming Up Roses." During the opening number, he stood at the microphone wearing headphones while mixing his own audio live. A chamber orchestra backed him, along with a drummer and pianist. Then he shifted to piano for the second song, running through what he jokingly labeled "take 73" as strings swelled around him and a guitarist added backing vocals.

The final track brought everyone together. Strings, electric bass, and piano filled the room. The performance built as string players switched to their bows, and the pianist joined in.

The footage starts with winter scenes. He sits on a park bench in the snow, dressed in a black coat. Cut to the studio: he's wearing a yellow sweatshirt printed with "KUSS" and "DISKO," which translates from German as "kiss" and "disco."

"There's been another crime, another crime on page three," the musician joked with his conductor while working out details in the music before starting, according to Billboard.

Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally arrived in March as his fourth solo studio album. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, matching what his first three solo albums did.

The lead single "Aperture" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It has spent 11 weeks on the chart. All three tracks from the Funkhaus session also hit the Hot 100.

Harry Styles
Briana KelleyWriter
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