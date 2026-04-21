This Day in Top 40 History: April 21

The Coachella Music Festival dominates the music scene on April 21, with top stars performing on this day over the years. April 21 has a rich history with numerous notable events that have shaped the music industry.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Cultural Milestones

1947: Iggy Pop was born James Newell Osterberg Jr. in Muskegon, Michigan. He's been a member of many groups, such as The Prime Movers, The Iguanas, and The Stooges. As a solo act, Pop has collaborated with many artists, including Kate Pierson. Their 1990 hit, “Candy,” cracked the Top 30 on Billboard's Hot 100.

Iggy Pop was born James Newell Osterberg Jr. in Muskegon, Michigan. He's been a member of many groups, such as The Prime Movers, The Iguanas, and The Stooges. As a solo act, Pop has collaborated with many artists, including Kate Pierson. Their 1990 hit, “Candy,” cracked the Top 30 on Billboard's Hot 100. 1969: Janis Joplin brought the house down at London's Royal Albert Hall. This would be her first and final headline solo concert at the venue. The “Me and Bobby McGee” singer passed away a little over a year later, in October 1970, after accidentally overdosing on heroin.

Janis Joplin brought the house down at London's Royal Albert Hall. This would be her first and final headline solo concert at the venue. The “Me and Bobby McGee” singer passed away a little over a year later, in October 1970, after accidentally overdosing on heroin. 1973: Tony Orlando and Dawn's "Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Old Oak Tree" reached No. 1 on the Billboard charts, where it stayed for four weeks and dominated the radio waves throughout 1973. The song is based on a story in which a man requests that his wife tie a yellow ribbon around the oak tree if she still wants to see him when he returns home from a Civil War prison.

Tony Orlando and Dawn's "Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Old Oak Tree" reached No. 1 on the Billboard charts, where it stayed for four weeks and dominated the radio waves throughout 1973. The song is based on a story in which a man requests that his wife tie a yellow ribbon around the oak tree if she still wants to see him when he returns home from a Civil War prison. 2014: Big Sean performed at the White House during the annual Easter Egg Hunt. With an audience of more than 30,000 people, the “Bounce Back” singer shared the stage with his then-girlfriend, Ariana Grande. Other rappers who have graced the White House as performers include Killer Mike, Will Smith, Nicki Minaj, Kendrick Lamar, and Queen Latifah.

Big Sean performed at the White House during the annual Easter Egg Hunt. With an audience of more than 30,000 people, the “Bounce Back” singer shared the stage with his then-girlfriend, Ariana Grande. Other rappers who have graced the White House as performers include Killer Mike, Will Smith, Nicki Minaj, Kendrick Lamar, and Queen Latifah. 2016: Pop singer Adele was named the U.K.'s richest female musician. In 2016, Adele was 27 years old. She continues to be recognized as one of the most successful singers with songs such as "Hello," "Set Fire to the Rain," and "Easy on Me," and she has her own Las Vegas residency, Weekends with Adele.

Notable Recordings and Performances

1990: Paul McCartney took The Paul McCartney World Tour to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. His performances at the Estádio do Maracanã blended solo hits with Beatles and Wings classics, such as “My Brave Face,” “Hey Jude,” and “My Love.” Note that this was the ex-Beatle's first trek under his own name.

Paul McCartney took The Paul McCartney World Tour to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. His performances at the Estádio do Maracanã blended solo hits with Beatles and Wings classics, such as “My Brave Face,” “Hey Jude,” and “My Love.” Note that this was the ex-Beatle's first trek under his own name. 2006: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill kicked off their Soul2Soul II Tour with a show-stopping performance at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. The setlist for this concert featured hits from both Top 40 artists, including “Stronger,” “Indian Outlaw,” and “Wild One.”

Pop sensations headlined the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California, on April 21, including:

2018: Big names at Coachella included Beyoncé, SZA, The Weeknd, Eminem, Tyler, the Creator, HAIM, and alt-J.

Big names at Coachella included Beyoncé, SZA, The Weeknd, Eminem, Tyler, the Creator, HAIM, and alt-J. 2019: Ariana Grande, Khalid, and Zedd headlined the Coachella Music Festival. Other top artists that performed were Bad Bunny, Dillon Francis, and H.E.R.

Ariana Grande, Khalid, and Zedd headlined the Coachella Music Festival. Other top artists that performed were Bad Bunny, Dillon Francis, and H.E.R. 2024: April 21 marked the final day of the 2024 festival, with Doja Cat, J Balvin, and Lil Yachty serving as the headliners. Other notable artists included Khruangbin, Jhene Aiko, and Bebe Rexha.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Changes and challenges are part of being in the music industry, and April 21 had its highlights, including:

2003: Nina Simone died of breast cancer at 70. Known for incorporating gospel and pop elements into classical music, Simone's notable hits include “To Be Young, Gifted and Black” and “I Put a Spell on You,” which broke into the Top 30 on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Nina Simone died of breast cancer at 70. Known for incorporating gospel and pop elements into classical music, Simone's notable hits include “To Be Young, Gifted and Black” and “I Put a Spell on You,” which broke into the Top 30 on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. 2004: New to the pop scene, Jennifer Hudson was eliminated from American Idol. Today, Hudson has won various awards and is a highly respected performer.

New to the pop scene, Jennifer Hudson was eliminated from American Idol. Today, Hudson has won various awards and is a highly respected performer. 2008: Al Wilson died of kidney failure in Fontana, California. He was 68. Wilson had released a string of successful singles in the 1970s. Some of these were “La La Peace Song,” “The Snake,” and “Show and Tell,” which flew to the summit of the Billboard Hot 100.

Al Wilson died of kidney failure in Fontana, California. He was 68. Wilson had released a string of successful singles in the 1970s. Some of these were “La La Peace Song,” “The Snake,” and “Show and Tell,” which flew to the summit of the Billboard Hot 100. 2016: An accidental fentanyl overdose cost Prince his life. The “Thieves in the Temple” hitmaker was found unresponsive in his Paisley Park estate in Minnesota. According to sources, the 57-year-old thought he was ingesting a common painkiller when he took the toxic opioid that is up to 50 times more potent than heroin.

An accidental fentanyl overdose cost Prince his life. The “Thieves in the Temple” hitmaker was found unresponsive in his Paisley Park estate in Minnesota. According to sources, the 57-year-old thought he was ingesting a common painkiller when he took the toxic opioid that is up to 50 times more potent than heroin. 2022: Pop singers Ellie Goulding and Ben Platt performed at the LA Family Housing Awards, which raises awareness and funds to help end homelessness in Los Angeles County. Committee members include actors Kristen Bell, Alyssa Milano, Ziggy Marley, and Jack Black.