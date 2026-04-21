Guetta and Hørger Launch Men Machine Project With Coachella Performance

David Guetta and Marten Hørger revealed Men Machine during a set at Coachella on April 11. Hørger appeared onstage at the Quasar Stage. The duo debuted tracks from their new work.

This marks the first dedicated partnership between them. They've collaborated before on standalone tracks. "The Freaks" dropped in 2023.

Men Machine pulls inspiration from 1990s electroclash, blending electro with new wave, synth-pop, and techno before fusing it with 2026 mainstage electronic sounds. Music from this venture will arrive in the coming months.

Guetta claimed the World's No. 1 DJ title in DJ Mag's Top 100 DJs poll last year. Jennifer Lopez joined him during his Coachella set. They performed their recent single "Save Me Tonight."

This follows Guetta's club-focused partnership with MORTEN called Future Rave, which started in 2019. Future Rave has grown into a live concept spanning releases, tours, and residencies that have influenced modern mainstage sounds.

The French DJ joined forces with Afrojack and Sia earlier this month for "Awake Tonight." Afrojack premiered the track during his Ultra Festival set last month. The trio's 2011 hit "Titanium" preceded this release.