Jonas Brothers Will Resume Tour in South America After North American Run Ended in December

The Jonas Brothers will bring their Greetings From Your Hometown tour to South America next month. The North American leg wrapped in December. Joe Jonas admits the band feels torn about hitting the road again after time spent at home.

The trio played 74 stops around North America last year to celebrate 20 years as a band. The tour ended at Barclays Center in Brooklyn in December, and Joe Jonas cried as the brothers took their final bow.

"That was a really special tour for us. Celebrating 20 years of the Brothers and our journey, I don't take it for granted," Joe Jonas told PEOPLE. "We extended that tour so long. We didn't anticipate such a reaction … to see how many people showed up and made us feel so welcome, it filled our hearts."

The 36-year-old musician said touring pulled him away from his daughters Willa, 5½, and Delphine, 3½. He shares them with ex-wife Sophie Turner. "It's hard for me, when I'm touring, I can't just take three days, four days off to go fly to be with them. So there's a lot of mixed emotions," he said.

Joe Jonas said he has been in dad mode since January. Writing music? Yes. Touring? Not on his mind.

"I love what I do, and I'm so grateful that I can make people feel joy and happiness through music and distract them sometimes from crazy things that are going on in their own lives," he told PEOPLE.

The brothers will perform at Yaamava' Resort & Casino in Highland, California, on April 30. Then they head to Buenos Aires, Argentina, for two shows. After that, they'll play a couple of concerts in Chile and wrap things up with a finale in Brazil.

"We haven't been to some of these countries in a long time. It's overdue, and the fans are eager and patiently waiting … We've got a lot of surprises planned," Joe Jonas said.