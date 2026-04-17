Charli XCX Returns to Social Media With New Album Recorded in Paris

Charli XCX ended months of online quiet on April 15. She announced a new album recorded in Paris. The British singer cleared her Instagram back in February, then returned. A black and white photo showed her wearing headphones with the caption, "i love making things."

"Hi everyone. I missed you all, and I've been feeling so inspired," she said in a voice message to fans, according to NYLON. "I've been making things, and I can't wait to share them with you. So, I will see you soon, Angels."

She posted photos from Paris recording sessions on her second Instagram account. She renamed it from 360_brat to b.sides on April 14. Images reveal her working with AG Cook and Finn Keane at Rue Boyer studio.

"me alex and finn in paris @ rue boyer last year. spent 10 days recording here," she wrote. "aidan and alaska came. alex dj'd the mcqueen show. played some songs for some friends at the studio. went to the cinema. had lots of steak frites. felt really inspired."

This news arrives after she dropped her seventh studio album, Wuthering Heights, earlier this year. That project shifted toward cinematic textures. It included singles like "House" featuring John Cale and "Wall of Sound."

Her 2024 record Brat climbed to No. 3 on the Billboard 200. It hit No. 1 in the U.K. and Australia. The project won three GRAMMY awards, including Best Dance/Electronic Album. The Brat era sparked what became known as "Brat summer" and inspired her mockumentary The Moment.