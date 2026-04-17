ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Bieber Teams With Shark on Limited ChillPill Fan at Coachella

Justin Bieber released a limited-edition Shark ChillPill Personal Fan through his SKYLRK fashion brand. The team-up debuted during his Coachella show last weekend in California’s desert. SKYLRK’s exclusive model arrives…

Briana Kelley
Justin Bieber performs onstage during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
John Shearer via Getty Images

Justin Bieber released a limited-edition Shark ChillPill Personal Fan through his SKYLRK fashion brand. The team-up debuted during his Coachella show last weekend in California's desert.

SKYLRK's exclusive model arrives in a red-orange shade named "Heat." The brand says this hue mirrors a "peak desert inferno," per Variety. It costs $150.02. Buyers can snag it only at SharkNinja.com.

This ChillPill packs three ways to cool down. You get a bladeless fan pushing air at 25 feet per second, a misting system that sprays water, and an InstaChill plate. Shark says touching that plate drops your skin temp by 16 degrees.

Battery life? Eleven hours when you run it slowly. You can grip it, snap it onto your backpack, or flip out its legs to make it stand.

SKYLRK came after the pop star's Drew House project from 2018. The line sells hoodies, shirts, shades, and Coachella gear. This represents one of SKYLRK's first partnerships in 2026.

Shark introduced the standard ChillPill last month in teal Glacier, magenta Dragon Fruit, and lavender Haze. Several shades have vanished from Amazon and Shark's site already.

Bieber headlined Coachella for the first time last weekend. Temps hit 90 degrees while he performed new tracks and classics for thousands. His show and SKYLRK brand are blowing up online before Weekend Two starts.

He returns Saturday for Weekend Two. Other ChillPill colors stay in stock at Amazon.com if you can't get the SKYLRK edition.

CoachellaJustin Bieber
Briana KelleyWriter
Related Stories
Bad Bunny performs during a Live show at Tipstar Dome Chiba on March 07, 2026 in Tokyo, Japan.
MusicBad Bunny and Adidas Launch Stone Slide Pack Inspired by Puerto Rican CavesBriana Kelley
Raye (C) performs onstage at a 2026 Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicRAYE Will Receive Hal David Starlight Award at Songwriters Hall of Fame CeremonyBriana Kelley
Jane Carter and Aaron Carter attend WE tv Celebrates The 100th Episode Of The "Marriage Boot Camp" Reality Stars Franchise And The Premiere Of "Marriage Boot Camp Family Edition" at SkyBar at the Mondrian Los Angeles on October 10, 2019 in West Hollywood, California.
MusicAaron Carter’s Mother Launches GoFundMe for Hollywood Walk of Fame StarKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect