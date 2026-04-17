Bieber Teams With Shark on Limited ChillPill Fan at Coachella

Justin Bieber released a limited-edition Shark ChillPill Personal Fan through his SKYLRK fashion brand. The team-up debuted during his Coachella show last weekend in California's desert.

SKYLRK's exclusive model arrives in a red-orange shade named "Heat." The brand says this hue mirrors a "peak desert inferno," per Variety. It costs $150.02. Buyers can snag it only at SharkNinja.com.

This ChillPill packs three ways to cool down. You get a bladeless fan pushing air at 25 feet per second, a misting system that sprays water, and an InstaChill plate. Shark says touching that plate drops your skin temp by 16 degrees.

Battery life? Eleven hours when you run it slowly. You can grip it, snap it onto your backpack, or flip out its legs to make it stand.

SKYLRK came after the pop star's Drew House project from 2018. The line sells hoodies, shirts, shades, and Coachella gear. This represents one of SKYLRK's first partnerships in 2026.

Shark introduced the standard ChillPill last month in teal Glacier, magenta Dragon Fruit, and lavender Haze. Several shades have vanished from Amazon and Shark's site already.

Bieber headlined Coachella for the first time last weekend. Temps hit 90 degrees while he performed new tracks and classics for thousands. His show and SKYLRK brand are blowing up online before Weekend Two starts.