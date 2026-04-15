Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Fatz

Aiken County Animal Shelter

Get To Know Fatz:

Fatz is funny and personable. He was surrendered to the Aiken County Animal Shelter when his owner fell on hard times.

Fatz is two years old and knows his stuff! He is a cuddly boy who really needs a home. He loves to play with female dogs. He is house-trained and knows commands. Being a big boy often makes it harder to find a home. But this big boy will be a good boy!

Fatz is available for adoption at the Aiken County Animal Shelter.

All adoptable pets at the Aiken County Animal Shelter are vaccinated, microchipped & fixed.

The Aiken County Animal Shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The shelter is closed on Sundays.

You can make an appointment to see an available pet or just stop by the shelter. If you would like to use the shelter’s concierge service, call (803) 642-1537 ext. 3765 or email info@fotasaiken.org and make an appointment with an adoption expert.