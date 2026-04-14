No Doubt Guitarist Tom Dumont Announces Parkinson’s Disease Diagnosis

No Doubt guitarist Tom Dumont has publicly disclosed an early-onset Parkinson's disease diagnosis, sharing the news in an Instagram video posted April 12, less than a month before the band's Las Vegas Sphere residency, scheduled to begin May 6.

"It's kind of made me think about how grateful I am for the life I've gotten to lead as a musician all these years," Dumont said, "and it's thanks to all our families and our friends and listeners, and you, and everyone who's come to our shows."

"A number of years ago, I was experiencing a number of symptoms," Dumont said. "I went to my doctor, I went to a neurologist, and I did a whole bunch of tests. And I was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson's disease. It's been a struggle. It's a struggle every day."

"The good news is, I can still play music, I can still play guitar," he said. "I've been doing really well."

Dumont, 58, said he was inspired by others who have spoken openly about their own health challenges. "I think it helps erase some of the stigma, and it raises awareness obviously, and awareness is really important for prevention and for research," Dumont said.

Bassist Tony Kanal responded with support, writing, "Love you beyond words, my friend. Can't wait to get on stage with you again." Drummer Adrian Young called Dumont "my friend, bandmate, and hero."

The residency marks the band's first extended run in 14 years. The Anaheim, California, ska-punk group — featuring vocalist Gwen Stefani, Kanal, Young, and Dumont — earned two GRAMMY Awards for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal, for "Hey Baby" in 2003 and "Underneath It All" in 2004, both from their album Rock Steady. Their 2000 album Return of Saturn was nominated for Best Rock Album at the 2001 GRAMMY Awards.