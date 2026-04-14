ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

No Doubt Guitarist Tom Dumont Announces Parkinson’s Disease Diagnosis

No Doubt guitarist Tom Dumont has publicly disclosed an early-onset Parkinson’s disease diagnosis, sharing the news in an Instagram video posted April 12, less than a month before the band’s…

Jennifer Eggleston
Tom Dumont of No Doubt performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 20, 2024 in Indio, California.
Theo Wargo via Getty Images

No Doubt guitarist Tom Dumont has publicly disclosed an early-onset Parkinson's disease diagnosis, sharing the news in an Instagram video posted April 12, less than a month before the band's Las Vegas Sphere residency, scheduled to begin May 6.

"It's kind of made me think about how grateful I am for the life I've gotten to lead as a musician all these years," Dumont said, "and it's thanks to all our families and our friends and listeners, and you, and everyone who's come to our shows."

"A number of years ago, I was experiencing a number of symptoms," Dumont said. "I went to my doctor, I went to a neurologist, and I did a whole bunch of tests. And I was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson's disease. It's been a struggle. It's a struggle every day."

"The good news is, I can still play music, I can still play guitar," he said. "I've been doing really well."

Dumont, 58, said he was inspired by others who have spoken openly about their own health challenges. "I think it helps erase some of the stigma, and it raises awareness obviously, and awareness is really important for prevention and for research," Dumont said.

Bassist Tony Kanal responded with support, writing, "Love you beyond words, my friend. Can't wait to get on stage with you again." Drummer Adrian Young called Dumont "my friend, bandmate, and hero."

The residency marks the band's first extended run in 14 years. The Anaheim, California, ska-punk group — featuring vocalist Gwen Stefani, Kanal, Young, and Dumont — earned two GRAMMY Awards for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal, for "Hey Baby" in 2003 and "Underneath It All" in 2004, both from their album Rock Steady. Their 2000 album Return of Saturn was nominated for Best Rock Album at the 2001 GRAMMY Awards.

Dumont said he plans to post a follow-up video with more details about his diagnosis and its symptoms. More information about No Doubt's upcoming Sphere residency is available at nodoubt.com.

No DoubtTom Dumont
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Britney Spears is pictured.
MusicIt’s Britney, Forever: The Songs That Made a Pop IconRachel Pitts
Chris Brown, usher
MusicChris Brown and Usher Announce R&B Tour DatesKayla Morgan
A photo of Taylor Swift
MusicNashville Museum Adds Taylor Swift ‘Life of a Showgirl’ Pieces to Permanent CollectionJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect