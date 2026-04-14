Jackson Wang Announces Fourth Album ‘SEX GOD’ With 17-18 Track List

Jackson Wang will drop his fourth studio album titled SEX GOD. It features 17 to 18 songs. The GOT7 member told Forbes that the project marks a shift toward more direct self-expression, focusing on themes of sensuality and desire.

"The entire album is about sex," the artist said to Forbes. "My thing is because I really like sex." Wang further explained, "Sex is part of human nature. But it's not just about the physical side of it. It's about intimacy and connection. The album is really about emotions, relationships, and the reality of how people connect with each other.”

The Hong Kong-born performer described SEX GOD as a declaration of artistic freedom. "I really don't give a f*** anymore, and I'm just gonna say it," he said. "You don't like it? F*** it."

Wang started his career with Got7 back in 2014. His solo work launched in 2019 with Mirrors, which peaked at No. 32 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

His second solo release, Magic Man, hit No. 15 in 2022. Magic Man 2 climbed to No. 13 in 2025, marking continued growth in chart performance.

SEX GOD follows Magic Man 2, which looked at Wang's personal and emotional problems that made him take a year off from the spotlight. He thought about those times in the Forbes interview and how they changed how he saw life and people.

"I got scammed a lot. I was always a positive person as a kid, but going through those barriers and the things I went through, I was hurt," he said. "Reality hit me that this is how people are sometimes."

The announcement has sparked a reaction online. Fans are waiting to see what many expect will become one of the most talked-about releases of his solo career. The project represents one of the most direct concepts announced by a mainstream K-pop idol.