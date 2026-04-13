Madonna Reaches Out to Britney Spears for Album Collaboration

Madonna contacted Britney Spears in December and January about working on her next album. The 67-year-old wanted to write songs with Spears and book time in the studio.

This would be their first project since 2003. Back then, they recorded "Me Against the Music" and kissed onstage at the MTV VMAs.

"Madonna believes Britney is not just a brilliant artist, but a lovely person," according to The Sun. "They had a great time in the past working together and had touched on working together again."

Madonna thinks Spears could contribute to her album or help develop song ideas. She's supported the 44-year-old singer through tough times and worries about her well-being.

"Madonna is one of the few people on the planet to understand the stresses and troubles of being one of the most famous people in the world," the source said.

Spears hasn't answered yet. She's uncertain about making music again, though she did release "Hold Me Closer" with Elton John in 2022 after her conservatorship ended.

Madonna's new album will be her first since Madame X came out in 2019. It should arrive later this year.

Spears wrote about Madonna in The Woman in Me. She called her a mentor who helped during the breakup with Justin Timberlake. They met at Cher's apartment in New York, where Madonna encouraged her.