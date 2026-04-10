Sabrina Carpenter Wears Seven Omega Watches at Once in ‘House Tour’ Music Video

Sabrina Carpenter stacked seven Omega watches on her wrists in the music video for "House Tour," which dropped Tuesday. The clip shows the pop star as a burglar with Margaret Qualley and Madelyn Cline in a throwback to Sofia Coppola's 2013 film The Bling Ring.

She wore two Speedmasters, several Seamaster Aqua Terra models, a De Ville Trésor, and two Constellation pieces. All seven have gold cases and diamond details. The stack's worth? A whopping $215,090.

Carpenter climbs down a rope ladder in the video. She drives off in a getaway van with the watches visible on both wrists. She co-directed with Qualley, who starred in The Substance.

The timepieces include a 38mm Speedmaster in yellow gold with black subdials. There's also a "Cappuccino" Speedmaster in Sedna gold with a brown dial. The Aqua Terra models? A 30mm piece with diamonds on the bezel and a brushed green dial, plus a 38mm version from the "Shades" collection.

The smaller dress pieces include a De Ville Trésor in 36mm Canopus Gold with a diamond-paved dial and two Constellation quartz models measuring 25mm and 28mm. One Constellation has a pine green dial. The other shows a champagne face.

This happened just one week after Central Cee wore four Richard Mille watches at the same time. Stacking multiple timepieces as a fashion statement might be catching on.

Carpenter's choice of Omega carries extra meaning. Her ex, Barry Keoghan, has worn the Swiss brand often in recent years. The pop star has also worn multiple Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Mini watches stacked together before.

The Constellation pieces cost $10,800 to $16,500. The Speedmaster models sit between $30,850 and $43,800. The Seamaster Aqua Terra watches top out at $42,200 to $68,100, depending on which one you pick.