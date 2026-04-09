This Day in Top 40 History: April 9

April 9 was a memorable day in Top 40 music history. Pop stars dazzled audiences. The day also saw well-deserved awards given, an announcement about a TV game show appearance, and a remake of some country hits with a fresh pop sound.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Some of the breakthrough moments and milestones we celebrate today include:

1966: The Righteous Brothers reached the top spot on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, with their song "(You're My) Soul and Inspiration." It also made the Top 40 across the ocean in the UK, peaking at No. 15.

The Righteous Brothers reached the top spot on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, with their song "(You're My) Soul and Inspiration." It also made the Top 40 across the ocean in the UK, peaking at No. 15. 1977: Swedish group ABBA achieved their first and only US Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit, with "Dancing Queen." It stayed there for a single week and was also a chart-topper in several other countries, including Canada, the UK, and their native Sweden.

Swedish group ABBA achieved their first and only US Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit, with "Dancing Queen." It stayed there for a single week and was also a chart-topper in several other countries, including Canada, the UK, and their native Sweden. 1988: Billy Ocean's "Get Outta My Dreams, Get Into My Car" got to No. 1 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, spending two weeks there. Part of his Tear Down These Walls album, the song also topped the Hot Black Singles chart a week later.

Billy Ocean's "Get Outta My Dreams, Get Into My Car" got to No. 1 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, spending two weeks there. Part of his Tear Down These Walls album, the song also topped the Hot Black Singles chart a week later. 2000: Moby hit No. 1 on the UK albums chart with his fifth studio album, Play, which spent five weeks at the top. It was certified Platinum in over 20 countries and spawned eight singles.

Cultural Milestones

This date held some key moments in music history that helped shape our culture, including:

1962: At the 34th Academy Awards, held at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium in California, Henry Mancini and Johnny Mercer won the Oscar for Best Original Song for "Moon River." The song was made famous by the movie Breakfast at Tiffany's, starring actress Audrey Hepburn.

At the 34th Academy Awards, held at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium in California, Henry Mancini and Johnny Mercer won the Oscar for Best Original Song for "Moon River." The song was made famous by the movie Breakfast at Tiffany's, starring actress Audrey Hepburn. 1972: On April 9, Nadir Khayat, better known as RedOne, was born. One of the most influential record producers, songwriters, and music executives, RedOne played a pivotal role in launching the careers of many pop superstars, including Lady Gaga, Nicki Minaj, Jennifer Lopez, and Usher.

On April 9, Nadir Khayat, better known as RedOne, was born. One of the most influential record producers, songwriters, and music executives, RedOne played a pivotal role in launching the careers of many pop superstars, including Lady Gaga, Nicki Minaj, Jennifer Lopez, and Usher. 1999: Lil Nas X was born in Atlanta, Georgia. He achieved three No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart so far: "Old Town Road," "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)," and "Industry Baby."

Notable Recordings and Performances

Great performances, recordings, and shifts from performing occurred on April 9:

2009: Lady Gaga performed at a sold-out show at Atlanta's Center Stage on April 9 as part of her The Fame Ball Tour. Today, Lady Gaga is one of the biggest pop stars of our time, with her new album, Mayhem, and successful acting roles in Hollywood.

Lady Gaga performed at a sold-out show at Atlanta's Center Stage on April 9 as part of her The Fame Ball Tour. Today, Lady Gaga is one of the biggest pop stars of our time, with her new album, Mayhem, and successful acting roles in Hollywood. 2015: Meghan Trainor delivered a stellar show at the O2 Ritz in Manchester, England, during her That Bass tour. True to her promise, she brought fans a lively performance filled with dancing, Caribbean-inspired music, Soca beats, vibrant colors, and lots of sparkles.

Meghan Trainor delivered a stellar show at the O2 Ritz in Manchester, England, during her That Bass tour. True to her promise, she brought fans a lively performance filled with dancing, Caribbean-inspired music, Soca beats, vibrant colors, and lots of sparkles. 2021: Taylor Swift released Fearless (Taylor's Version), a reimagined collection of her earlier hits. On this new album, familiar tracks such as "Love Story" were rerecorded with a more mature voice and a pop twist as Swift evolved beyond her country roots with a fresh sound.

Taylor Swift released Fearless (Taylor's Version), a reimagined collection of her earlier hits. On this new album, familiar tracks such as "Love Story" were rerecorded with a more mature voice and a pop twist as Swift evolved beyond her country roots with a fresh sound. 2024: Pop star Megan Thee Stallion announced on this date that she and her family would be appearing on the TV game show Celebrity Family Feud. She participated in the show for a fun break from performing and recording.