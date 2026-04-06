Netflix’s XO, Kitty Season 3 Returns With K-Pop Soundtrack and Family Drama

Netflix released the third season of XO, Kitty on April 2. Eight episodes arrived. They track Kitty Song Covey through her senior year at the Korean Independent School of Seoul, where she faces choices that will shape her future.

The season includes a soundtrack with BTS member V's song "Wherever U R" and marks the return of Lana Condor as Lara Jean Covey. Fans of the original films got what they wanted.

The show spins off from Jenny Han's To All the Boys I've Loved Before film franchise. Anna Cathcart stars as the title character, with Valentina Garza serving as showrunner and executive producer for the third season.

Kitty and Min Ho (Sang Heon Lee) become an official couple by the end of Episode 2. Kitty works to get into NYU while Min Ho builds his career as an entertainment manager. The pair breaks up mid-season after Kitty accuses him of getting their friend pregnant, then reconciles in the finale with a train station chase that mirrors classic romance films.

"This is a season — for all our characters — that is so much about personal growth and being on the precipice of adulthood and figuring out who they are," said Garza to Variety.

Yuri (Gia Kim) loses her family fortune in a lawsuit. She must work to afford her tuition. Marius (Sule Thelwell) returns as Q's (Anthony Keyvan) secret ex-fling, creating tension in Q's relationship with boyfriend Jin (Joshua Hyunho Lee), and the friction threatens to tear them apart.

Lana Condor appears in multiple episodes as Lara Jean, helping Kitty through relationship issues. The storyline references Lara Jean's own relationship problems with Peter Kavinsky, though Noah Centineo does not appear this season.

"We just wanted to have an opportunity for Kitty and Lara Jean to grow from one another," said Garza to Variety. "This season, for Kitty, was so much about personal growth, and Lara Jean is having her own growth journey off-screen."

The soundtrack features 16 songs from K-pop acts including aespa, ENHYPEN, NMIXX, and SEVENTEEN. V's collaboration with UMI appears in Episode 2 alongside tracks from MEOVV and Fletcher. Music supervisors Lindsay Wolfington and Laura Webb worked on all three To All the Boys films, bringing continuity to the sonic world of this franchise.

The series made history as the first Netflix television show spun off from a Netflix original film. Three new cast members joined this season: Sule Thelwell as Marius, Soy Kim as fashion designer Yisoo, and Christine Hwang as Gigi. Each brings fresh energy.