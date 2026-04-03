This Day in Top 40 History: April 3

April 3 has seen big winners at the GRAMMY Awards, including Olivia Rodrigo, Lady Gaga, and Silk Sonic. On this day, pop diva Adele's album 21 hit the UK charts at No. 1, and concerts were canceled due to COVID-19.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

There were impressive wins at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards on April 3:

2001: Run-DMC released Crown Royal, their seventh and final studio album. The set featured collaboration with a string of other singers, including Method Man, Jermaine Dupri, Nas, and Kid Rock. It reached No. 37 and No. 22 on the Billboard 200 and the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, respectively. Some notable songs from Crown Royal were “Let's Stay Together” and “Rock Show.”

Run-DMC released Crown Royal, their seventh and final studio album. The set featured collaboration with a string of other singers, including Method Man, Jermaine Dupri, Nas, and Kid Rock. It reached No. 37 and No. 22 on the Billboard 200 and the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, respectively. Some notable songs from Crown Royal were “Let's Stay Together” and “Rock Show.” 2006: The Flaming Lips launched their 11th LP, At War with the Mystics, in international markets, including “The W.A.N.D.” and “Free Radicals.” The record climbed to No. 11 on the Billboard 200.

The Flaming Lips launched their 11th LP, At War with the Mystics, in international markets, including “The W.A.N.D.” and “Free Radicals.” The record climbed to No. 11 on the Billboard 200. 2022: Silk Sonic, composed of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, won four GRAMMYs, including Song of the Year and Record of the Year for "Leave the Door Open."

Silk Sonic, composed of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, won four GRAMMYs, including Song of the Year and Record of the Year for "Leave the Door Open." 2022: Olivia Rodrigo won Best Pop Solo Performance for "Driver's License," Best Pop Vocal Album for Sour, and Best New Artist.

Olivia Rodrigo won Best Pop Solo Performance for "Driver's License," Best Pop Vocal Album for Sour, and Best New Artist. 2022: Other winners included Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga's Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, Love for Sale, and Doja Cat Featuring SZA, who won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Kiss Me More."

Cultural Milestones

From a Kate Bush tour to benefit concerts, April 3 has hosted some great events:

1979: Kate Bush opened her Tour of Life, also known as the Lionheart Tour, which was a critical and commercial success. Bush rose to fame once again in 2023 when her hit song "Running Up That Hill" was featured on the bizarre and popular television show Stranger Things.

Kate Bush opened her Tour of Life, also known as the Lionheart Tour, which was a critical and commercial success. Bush rose to fame once again in 2023 when her hit song "Running Up That Hill" was featured on the bizarre and popular television show Stranger Things. 1981: This Is Elvis opened in Memphis, Tennessee. This documentary film offered fans a peek into the life of the “Are You Lonesome To-night?” singer Elvis Presley, including his childhood, rise to fame, successful music career, and personal struggles. These include Presley's declining health, weight gain, and his final performances before his death in August 1977.

This Is Elvis opened in Memphis, Tennessee. This documentary film offered fans a peek into the life of the “Are You Lonesome To-night?” singer Elvis Presley, including his childhood, rise to fame, successful music career, and personal struggles. These include Presley's declining health, weight gain, and his final performances before his death in August 1977. 1985: Leona Lewis was born in Islington, North London. She rose to fame in 2006 when she was crowned champion of The X Factor, an achievement that saw her bag a £1 million recording contract. Lewis would later drop "A Moment Like This,” her debut single that dominated the U.K. Singles chart for four weeks. Her other notable hits include “Bleeding Love,” which reached No. 1 in the U.S. and the U.K.

Leona Lewis was born in Islington, North London. She rose to fame in 2006 when she was crowned champion of The X Factor, an achievement that saw her bag a £1 million recording contract. Lewis would later drop "A Moment Like This,” her debut single that dominated the U.K. Singles chart for four weeks. Her other notable hits include “Bleeding Love,” which reached No. 1 in the U.S. and the U.K. 1998: The King of Pop, Michael Jackson, became a father, this time to his second child and only daughter, Paris Jackson. Her mother is Debbie Rowe, the “Human Nature” hitmaker's ex-wife. Paris has followed in her father's footsteps and is known for songs such as “just you” and “let down.”

The King of Pop, Michael Jackson, became a father, this time to his second child and only daughter, Paris Jackson. Her mother is Debbie Rowe, the “Human Nature” hitmaker's ex-wife. Paris has followed in her father's footsteps and is known for songs such as “just you” and “let down.” 2011: Pop diva Adele broke the U.K. chart record when her second album, 21, remained at No. 1 for the 10th consecutive week. Adele still makes the charts thanks to her distinctive voice and soulful lyrics.

Pop diva Adele broke the U.K. chart record when her second album, 21, remained at No. 1 for the 10th consecutive week. Adele still makes the charts thanks to her distinctive voice and soulful lyrics. 2017: Pop singer Zedd and other artists, including Incubus and Skrillex, performed at an American Civil Liberties Union benefit in support of the rights of immigrants, women, and Muslims.

Notable Recordings and Performances

1956: Elvis Presley performed “Heartbreak Hotel” on The Milton Berle Show. This was the King of Rock 'n' Roll's first appearance on the program, and although some critics were not particularly impressed by his singing skills, it did an excellent job of expanding his fanbase.

Elvis Presley performed “Heartbreak Hotel” on The Milton Berle Show. This was the King of Rock 'n' Roll's first appearance on the program, and although some critics were not particularly impressed by his singing skills, it did an excellent job of expanding his fanbase. 2013: Rihanna set the stage on fire at the KeyArena in Seattle, Washington. She was on the Diamonds World Tour, which supported her 2012 No. 1 album, Unapologetic. During this concert, the Barbadian performed more than 20 songs, including “Talk That Talk,” “Man Down,” “What's My Name,” and “Umbrella.”

Rihanna set the stage on fire at the KeyArena in Seattle, Washington. She was on the Diamonds World Tour, which supported her 2012 No. 1 album, Unapologetic. During this concert, the Barbadian performed more than 20 songs, including “Talk That Talk,” “Man Down,” “What's My Name,” and “Umbrella.” 2022: Coldplay stole the spotlight at Mexico City's Foro Sol, singing tracks such as “Viva la Vida” and “Paradise.” This show was part of the Music of the Spheres World Tour, which promoted two of their albums, Moon Music and Music of the Spheres. While the former peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, the latter stalled at No. 4 on the same chart.

Industry Changes and Challenges

April 3 has seen the marriage of two mega songwriters and the cancellation of a Michael Bublé concert: