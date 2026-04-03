Meghan Trainor Releases ‘Get In Girl’ Music Video from Seventh Studio Album

Meghan Trainor dropped the music video for her single "Get In Girl" on Tuesday, March 31. Actress Sasha Pieterse appears in a cameo, and Phillip Lopez directed it.

The visual spins a tale about a woman who grows envious of her boyfriend's obsession with his car. Trainor recruits her friends to cheer up their brokenhearted companion with a girls' day out. Darius Shickman choreographed the sequences, and several dancers join the singer on screen, moving through routines that punctuate the storyline.

The 32-year-old artist teased the video on Instagram two days before its arrival. She shared a glimpse on Monday, March 30, announcing the 9 a.m. PT launch.

"Get In Girl" stands as the second single from her seventh studio album Toy With Me, scheduled to arrive April 24. The track debuted on February 13. Her prior single "Still Don't Care" appeared last November.

Trainor shot to stardom in 2014 and claimed the Best New Artist award at the GRAMMYs. She's racked up eight multi-platinum singles and two multi-platinum albums. Her latest record Timeless, was launched in 2024.

The artist has painted her Toy With Me era as a statement of boldness and authenticity. "Toy With Me feels like the most honest and fearless I've ever been — it's all about self-confidence, freedom, and learning how to meet people where they are at," she said.

Music isn't her only arena. She starred in the FOX series THE FOUR: Battle for Stardom back in 2018. Later, she coached on The Voice UK in 2020 and Australian Idol in 2023.

In 2023, she ventured into writing with Dear Future Mama, a guide about pregnancy and motherhood. She penned the book after welcoming her second child, Barry Bruce Trainor, with husband Daryl Sabara.