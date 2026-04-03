J Balvin and Ryan Castro Release ‘Pal Agua’ With Music Video

J Balvin and Ryan Castro just dropped "Pal Agua." It's their second team-up of 2026. The track blends reggae with reggaeton, built on keyboards and drums.

The chorus features Balvin singing "Pal agua que está haciendo calor/Mi amor/Tu piel está pidiéndote sol," translating to "Let's head for the water, it's getting hot/My love/Your skin is craving the sun," according to Rolling Stone. Castro jumps in with verses that carry the track forward, giving it his own spin.

"Total banger! We made it with love for all of you," Balvin wrote on his Instagram story, per Rolling Stone. Castro shared his excitement on his own story, saying, "This is a massive tune, and we're going to turn up the heat today. I'll repost anyone who tags me with this banger. So let's catch the vibe today."

The music video casts the duo as gangsters fleeing trouble. Scenes flash between yacht rides, beachside drinks, and mountain drives through Colombia. Live action gets mixed with animated characters — think Who Framed Roger Rabbit.

This video ties back to their previous track "Tonto," which appeared last month. Both visuals lean on cartoon characters. They also weave QR codes bearing identical symbols into the storyline. The QR code in "Pal Agua" hints at the Caribbean Social Club in New York City playing some part.

The video pulls from an 80s aesthetic — boxy mobile phones and a Ferrari F40. Jameson whiskey shows up repeatedly throughout, since the Colombian musician recently became the brand's newest ambassador. "Welcoming global music icon J Balvin to the family. You may have spotted J raising a glass in his latest tracks," Jameson wrote in an Instagram post.