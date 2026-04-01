Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Bohdi
Get To Know Bohdi: Bohdi wants to be your chocolate bunny this Easter! This sweet boy is all love, and he will make someone so much happier than a real…
Get To Know Bohdi:
Bohdi wants to be your chocolate bunny this Easter! This sweet boy is all love, and he will make someone so much happier than a real chocolate bunny.
He appears to be house-trained, he is snuggly, and he knows commands! This social friend needs a home.
Bohdi is available for adoption at the Aiken County Animal Shelter.
All adoptable pets at the Aiken County Animal Shelter are vaccinated, microchipped & fixed.
The Aiken County Animal Shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The shelter is closed on Sundays.
You can make an appointment to see an available pet or just stop by the shelter. If you would like to use the shelter’s concierge service, call (803) 642-1537 ext. 3765 or email info@fotasaiken.org and make an appointment with an adoption expert.
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