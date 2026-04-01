Jameson Irish Whiskey Teams Up With J Balvin for Global Music and Culture Campaign

Jameson Irish Whiskey announced a partnership with J Balvin on March 30, marking a fresh collaboration centered on music, connection, and shared experiences. The Colombian artist becomes a worldwide ambassador for the spirits company.

Things started when J Balvin and Ryan Castro, both from Colombia, raised a glass in their new track "Pal Agua". Short, punchy, right? The song launches a bigger campaign that will span music, fashion, and football — a multi-pronged effort to reach fans across different interests and passions.

"J Balvin is an artist who moves effortlessly across cultures and disciplines, that's something we deeply connect with at Jameson," said Florian Sallaberry, Brand Comms, Content & Partnerships Director at the company, in a statement. "He brings a strong sense of community to everything he does, which makes this partnership feel incredibly natural and exciting for us."

The reggaeton star has built a career that stretches far past music. Art, activism, visual design — he's done it all. His knack for bringing people together matches what the brand stands for: moments shared over a drink, friends gathering, and voices rising in celebration.

This collaboration continues a pattern. Over the past few years, he has grown into a variety of areas, including roles in fashion, health, and lifestyle. Involvement with big corporations has made J Balvin known across many industries, not just as a musician.

Latin musicians are now a big part of brand strategy all around the world, and the spirits sector has put a lot of money into Latin musicians as lead ambassadors.

Every bottle is triple distilled at Midleton Distillery in County Cork, Ireland. That facility won the Most Awarded International Distillery at the 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

The brand holds the title of world's bestselling Irish whiskey. It ranks as a top-three international whiskey and a top 10 international spirits brand, per the 2024 IWSR Report.