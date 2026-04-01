Benson Boone Sets 34-Date Wanted Man Tour Across US Beginning July 7

Benson Boone unveiled his Wanted Man Tour on March 29. He'll play 34 arena concerts throughout the United States. Pittsburgh kicks things off July 7, and the final show happens Sept. 3 in Casper, Wyoming. The announcement came through a video on social media, where fans spotted a cake decorated with all the tour details.

Presale tickets are available April 1 at 11 a.m. local time through the Boone's website, while tickets for everyone else go on sale April 3 at 11 a.m. local time. In Milwaukee on July 22, tickets begin at $119, USA Today reports.

The 23-year-old singer rose to fame with his hit "Beautiful Things." That track became the most-streamed song worldwide in 2024. His first album, Fireworks & Rollerblades, dropped in 2024. Then came his second release, American Heart in 2025, which landed in the Top 10 across 10 countries.

Benson Boone scored a Best New Artist nomination at the 2025 GRAMMY Awards and took home the trophy. His American Heart World Tour wrapped on March 15 in Birmingham, England, after 50 arena shows spanning North America and Europe.

The performer headlined the Super Bowl LX Concert Series. He also showed up in an Instacart commercial during the Super Bowl. His songs "In The Stars" and "Ghost Town" have become fan favorites, along with tracks like "Slow It Down," "Pretty Slowly" and "Cry."

Pittsburgh opens the run at PPG Paints Arena. The city was missing from his previous tour. "After skipping past Pittsburgh on the American Heart Tour, while making stops in Philadelphia, Cleveland, and Columbus, this tour starts right here," said Patrick Damp, per CBS Pittsburgh.

Jacksonville will be the only Florida stop when the show rolls into VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Aug. 25. Brooklyn's Barclays Center gets two performances, as does Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena.