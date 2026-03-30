Hollister Releases Green Day Cover With Gigi Perez for Graduation Campaign

Hollister Co. teamed up with singer-songwriter Gigi Perez to release a cover of Green Day's "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)" as part of a graduation season campaign that launched Thursday. The retailer dropped a music video and product collection tied to the track.

The music video tracks a group of high school seniors as they reflect on friendships and final days before graduation. Filmmaker Natalie Simmons collaborated with the brand to direct the piece. It stars members of The Hollister Style Hub creator collective.

"Senior year sits in that in-between space — between who you've been and who you're becoming — and the best way to capture it was by featuring members of our own Hollister community in the film," said Joanna Ewing, senior vice president of creative at Abercrombie & Fitch Co., in a statement.

Gigi Perez released her debut album, At The Beach, In Every Life, via Island Records in 2025. Her 2024 single "Sailor Song" surpassed 1.7 billion streams and marked her Billboard Hot 100 debut. It charted for 39 weeks.

The Cuban-American artist has built a following through social media and live performances. She previously collaborated with the brand at Lollapalooza, where Hollister sponsored official aftershows.

"There were so many pieces of this project that made this opportunity feel perfect," said Gigi Perez in a statement. "I'm deeply nostalgic, and thinking about my own senior year, the impact Green Day has had on me, and my connection with Hollister made reimagining a song that's so important to me a really special experience."

Hollister has hosted in-store concerts for decades and sponsored events at music festivals. The company aims to connect Y2K culture with music and fashion for Gen Z consumers.

The "Time of Your Life" product collection includes denim, apparel, shoes, and accessories. Select pieces feature "Class of," "2026," and "Senior" details. The line also includes customizable jewelry options.

Customers can watch, listen, and shop the collection in stores and online starting Thursday. Select U.S. locations will host interactive in-store events on Saturday, April 4. Details are available at Hollisterco.com.