Anne Hathaway Avoids Confirming Lady Gaga Appearance in Sequel

Anne Hathaway sidestepped questions about Lady Gaga's rumored appearance in The Devil Wears Prada 2. Harper's Bazaar caught up with the actress in a video interview, and she deflected with wit when the pop star's name came up.

"Who?" Hathaway said, laughing. She then added, "Oh, I know her, she was so good in A Star Is Born. Oh my gosh. Can you believe that somebody can be so talented? It just blows one's mind."

Whispers started last year. Lady Gaga might show up in the sequel. ABC Audio reported that photographers spotted the singer exiting the Milan set back in October 2025.

The sequel reunites stars from the 2006 hit. Meryl Streep returns. So do Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci. They'll reprise their roles with Hathaway.

The first movie tracked a young journalist who lands a gig as assistant to a cutthroat fashion magazine editor. Box office numbers soared, and Streep snagged an Academy Award nomination playing Miranda Priestly.

Andy Sachs was Hathaway's character. She was the protagonist. The fictional Runway magazine was her workplace, with Streep's character as her boss. Blunt played a fellow assistant there.

Cameras rolled in Milan during fall 2025, where the Italian city served as a location for the sequel.

Lady Gaga's acting work has grown since A Star Is Born launched her film career. The 2018 picture brought her an Oscar nod for Best Actress. She took home the Academy Award for Best Original Song with "Shallow."