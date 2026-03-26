Sarah Michelle Gellar and Reese Witherspoon Were Too Shy to Ask Adele for Kids’ Playdate

Sarah Michelle Gellar revealed she and Reese Witherspoon felt too anxious to ask Adele about setting up a playdate when their sons attended preschool together years back. She recounted this on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Gellar's son Rocky, now 13, attended preschool with the singer's son Angelo, who is also 13. The children wanted to spend time together outside school. Yet none of the parents could muster the nerve to contact the GRAMMY winner.

"They all loved Angelo. Everybody loved this kid," Gellar explained. "They all wanted a play date, and everyone was like, 'Well, who's gonna call Adele and ask for a play date?'"

The actress removed herself from contention immediately. "I was like, 'Not it, not it, not it!'" she said, raising her hand in the air.

Gellar then turned to Witherspoon, whose son, Tennessee, was also in the class. "Reese, you're the most famous. You have to ask Adele for a [play date]," she recalled saying.

But the Oscar winner declined. "She's like, 'I don't want to ask Adele!'" Gellar said. "None of us wanted to ask. We were all so nervous."

The playdate never materialized. The singer and her son, whom she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki, relocated to London before any parent placed the call.

"She came into class, and she brought all of these double-decker buses and a whole book about where her son was moving to," Gellar said. "And our son came home and [he] was like, 'Yeah, his mom came to school.'"

The actress admitted feeling envious that Rocky got to interact with the 16-time GRAMMY winner while the parents didn't. "We're all like, 'What! What! Why weren't we at school?!'" she added.

Gellar made clear the singer behaved warmly during their interactions at school. "Let me end that story with she was so lovely and couldn't have been nicer," she said, "but, man, we were all way too shy to call Adele."