Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Zeke

Get To Know Zeke:

Zeke is a 90 lbs love bug! This goofy dog does not have a clue that he is big! We hope to find him the perfect home!

Some dogs cannot handle the loneliness of a kennel. Zeke is one of those dogs. He cries and licks the kennel bars when workers or volunteers walk away; he is so stressed.

Zeke is available for adoption at the Aiken County Animal Shelter.

All adoptable pets at the Aiken County Animal Shelter are vaccinated, microchipped & fixed.

The Aiken County Animal Shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The shelter is closed on Sundays.

You can make an appointment to see an available pet or just stop by the shelter. If you would like to use the shelter’s concierge service, call (803) 642-1537 ext. 3765 or email info@fotasaiken.org and make an appointment with an adoption expert.

Please help find homes for Zeke and his friends.

Adoptions are so slow right now, and the shelter needs help.