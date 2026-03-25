FIFTY FIFTY Releases Pink Floyd Cover for 60th Anniversary Tribute

FIFTY FIFTY released a new version of Pink Floyd's "Wish You Were Here" across streaming platforms. Sony Music Entertainment organized the project to celebrate two milestones: the British rock band's 60th anniversary of their first album and five decades since this track came out.

The group didn't pile on flashy tricks or wild changes. Instead, they sang with heart, aiming to honor what made the original so powerful while introducing it to a new generation.

Chosun Biz wrote, "The arrangement, which begins with restrained minimalism in the introduction and becomes overwhelmingly powerful toward the end." A thick bass line anchors the song while sharp guitar riffs cut through, creating a strong melody that demonstrates what these four can do musically.

This act has built its reputation with easy-listening hits like "Cupid," "Pookie," and "Rock, Paper, Scissors." They've been pushing their music in markets worldwide, connecting with listeners far from home.

"Skittlez," their latest single, landed on the U.S. Mediabase Top 40 Chart. That's proof that this Korean band has broken through internationally.

This tribute means something special. It commemorates two significant dates for a legendary band whose influence still echoes through rock music today. "Wish You Were Here" became a defining track when it debuted in the 1970s.

Rather than reinventing the wheel, FIFTY FIFTY focused on keeping the emotion intact. They let their voices carry the weight of the lyrics without drowning them in unnecessary production choices, preserving what made people fall in love with it decades ago.