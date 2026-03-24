Jack Harlow Album Gets Low Scores From Critics After Genre Switch

Jack Harlow released his new album, Monica, on March 13. Pitchfork gave it a 3.1 rating. Metacritic scored it at 52. Needle Drop handed out a 3. The 28-year-old switched from rap to R&B and singing.

People criticized Harlow after he said he "got Blacker" while making the record. "I love Black music. I love the sound of Black music," said Jack Harlow, on Popcast. He mentioned how white rappers like Post Malone and Jelly Roll moved to country music instead.

"I'm not gonna pretend that what you're talking about, I was like, 'Huh, I guess you're right!' I know that there are multiple things appealing about this route, but I also came to the decision, I'm proud to say, off of what feels good in my ear," said the artist to Popcast. "I love R&B music. I love the sound of soft, intimate, melodic music."

The Louisville native first got attention in 2020 with his song "What's Popping." He's worked with Drake, Lil Wayne, and Doja Cat across five years in music.

The album pulls from late-1990s and early-2000s sounds. Artists like Erykah Badu, D'Angelo, Musiq Soulchild, Lauryn Hill, and Maxwell made this music. That era created what people called neo-soul, though many performers rejected the term.

Some listeners questioned the title choice. When asked why he named his album Monica, Harlow told Popcast he has "always loved" that name. Online users debated whether the title referred to R&B singer Monica or had other meanings.

Critics say the work borrows too much from Black music without adding new ideas. The album recreates textures from a specific time period. It doesn't connect to the artists who defined that sound.