Lorde Ends Universal Music Group Contract After 17 Years, Becomes Independent Artist

Lorde chose not to renew her recording contract with Universal Music Group after it expired late last year. The 29-year-old shared this news in a voice message to fans on Wednesday.

She signed her first development deal with UMG in 2009 at age 12. Seventeen years passed under various versions of that agreement.

"The truth is that a 12-year-old girl presold her creative output before she knew what it would be like, and before she knew what she was signing away," Lorde said in the message.

Five albums came out during her time with the company. Pure Heroine dropped in 2013 when she was 16. It featured the hit single "Royals". Melodrama followed in 2017. Then came Solar Power in 2021 and its companion album Te Ao Mārama. Her most recent record, Virgin, arrived in June 2025.

Lorde stressed she holds no ill will toward the music group. "I adore them. They're incredible people, and I had an amazing experience with them," she said.

Her choice to go independent stems from wanting freedom. "I knew that I needed to take a second to have nothing being bought or sold that comes from me," the performer explained. "When I see an opportunity for a clean slate, I try to take it."

She described feeling "openness and possibility" in her new status. The theme appears on her phone background, which reads "I have no master."

This move doesn't rule out future label deals. Lorde said she might even sign with a UMG imprint again down the road. Right now, she wants to experience what it feels like to work without a contract.

"It does feel different. It sounds like it wouldn't, but it really does," she said. "I feel a feeling of openness and possibility, and I'm inspired."

The announcement comes as "Royals" joined YouTube's Billion Views Club this week. That song launched her career in 2013. It topped charts worldwide.

Seven shows remain on her Ultrasound world tour. Multiple festival appearances are booked for the summer. You can find all of Lorde's upcoming performances here.