This Day in Top 40 History: March 22

On March 22, 1957, Stephanie Mills was born in Queens, New York. She started her music career on Broadway, starring in successful musicals such as The Wiz. In the years that followed, she released a number of fan favorites that cracked the Top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100, including “Never Knew Love Like This Before” and “What Cha Gonna Do With My Lovin'.” Mills has also bagged a GRAMMY, a Tony Award, and other accolades, leaving no doubt that she's one of the greats. The list of notable Top 40 history moments from March 22 also features album releases and some industry challenges.