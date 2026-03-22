This Day in Top 40 History: March 22
On March 22, 1957, Stephanie Mills was born in Queens, New York. She started her music career on Broadway, starring in successful musicals such as The Wiz. In the years that…
On March 22, 1957, Stephanie Mills was born in Queens, New York. She started her music career on Broadway, starring in successful musicals such as The Wiz. In the years that followed, she released a number of fan favorites that cracked the Top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100, including “Never Knew Love Like This Before” and “What Cha Gonna Do With My Lovin'.” Mills has also bagged a GRAMMY, a Tony Award, and other accolades, leaving no doubt that she's one of the greats. The list of notable Top 40 history moments from March 22 also features album releases and some industry challenges.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
These albums, released on March 22, broke into the Top 40 on various charts and transformed the careers of various artists.
- 1963: The Beatles released Please Please Me, their debut album, in the U.K. It was a massive success, as it dominated the Official Albums Chart for an impressive 30 weeks. The record delivered two Top 20 hits as well, the title track and “Love Me Do,” which reached No. 2 and No. 17 on the U.K. Singles Chart, respectively.
- 1982: Iron Maiden unveiled their third album, The Number of the Beast. It would become their first No. 1 album in the U.K. Additionally, this project delivered two U.K. Top 20 singles, the title track and “Run to the Hills.”
- 2006: Yeah Yeah Yeahs dropped their sophomore album, Show Your Bones. It reached No. 7 in the U.K. and No. 11 on the Billboard 200. One track from this record, “Gold Lion,” cracked the Top 20 on the U.K. Singles chart.
- 2013: Depeche Mode issued their 13th studio LP, Delta Machine, featuring “Heaven,” “Should Be Higher,” and “Soothe My Soul.” While the project peaked at No. 2 in the U.K., it stalled at No. 6 in the U.S.
Industry Changes and Challenges
These industry challenges from March 22 undoubtedly changed the music world:
- 1956: Carl Perkins and his bandmates were involved in a car accident in Delaware when their vehicle collided with a pickup truck. The group was driving to New York City, where they were scheduled to perform at the Perry Como Show on March 24. This tragic incident forced the “Blue Suede Shoes” hitmaker to spend months in a medical facility. It also resulted in the death of 40-year-old Thomas Phillips, the truck driver.
- 2013: My Chemical Romance announced via their website that they were breaking up after 12 years of making hits such as “Welcome to the Black Parade” and “Helena (So Long & Goodnight)” together. Even so, they got back together in 2019 and played a reunion concert in Los Angeles.
- 2016: Phife Dawg died at 45 due to complications from diabetes. He was best known as a founding member of A Tribe Called Quest, whose We Got It From Here...Thank You 4 Your Service and Beats, Rhymes And Life reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200. As part of the group, Dawg contributed to successful singles such as “Find a Way” and “Award Tour,” which cracked the Top 30 on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs.
These moments, which include birthdays, band breakups, and album releases, make March 22 an unforgettable date for Top 40 history fans.